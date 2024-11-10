Rita Ora Pays Tribute to Liam Payne at MTV EMAs: 'He Had the Biggest Heart'

X/Getty

"Liam Payne was one of the kindest people that I knew…," Ora, who hosted the show Sunday, said, while taking a moment to remember to Payne. "He had the biggest heart. He was always the first person to offer help in any way that he could."

Rita Ora is celebrating the life and legacy of Liam Payne.

Ora, who served as host for the MTV EMAs Sunday, took a moment during the show to remember Payne, whose tragic death shocked fans last month, calling him one of the "kindest people" she knew.

"Just want to take a moment to remember someone that was very, very dear to us," Ora began. "We lost him recently, and he was a big part of the MTV world, and my world, and I think a lot of yours at home and everybody in here tonight."

She continued, "Liam Payne was one of the kindest people I knew. And there were so many ways that we were talking about honoring him, and I think sometimes, speaking is enough."

Getting emotional, Ora went on to reflect on what Payne meant to her, and others, both during his time in One Direction and beyond.

"He had the biggest heart," Ora, who collaborated with Payne on the 50 Shades Freed track, "For You," added. "And was always the first person to offer help in any way he could. He brought so much joy to every room he walked into, and he left such a mark on this world. So, let's just take a moment to remember our friend, Liam."

The tribute continued with a slideshow of photos of Payne as the One Direction song, "Night Changes," played on in the background.

The shoutout comes less than one month after Payne died at the age of 31, after he fell from the third-story balcony of his hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina on Oct. 16.

Following his shocking death, Ora was one of the many celebrities to react to his passing, taking to Instagram to share a heartfelt photo of the pair in a recording studio, writing: "I'm devastated 💔 He had the kindest soul, I will never forget. I loved working with him so much - he was just such a joy to be around on and off stage. This tragic news breaks my heart. Sending all my love and prayers to his family and loved ones. Our song For You takes on a whole new meaning for me now. R.I.P 🕊️"

A few hours after her post, Ora took to the stage in Osaka, Japan where she performed their 2018 duet.

A picture of her and Payne was projected on the big screen behind her, as the 33-year-old fought back tears through the emotional performance.

While the circumstances around Payne's death were initially unclear, two days ago, the prosecutor in charge of the case in Argentina ruled that the musician's death was not a suicide.

The law enforcement source told TMZ, rather, that Payne did not die by suicide, stating that it was the effects of the drugs the Payne took that caused his fall.

Three people have been arrested in the case -- a housekeeper at the hotel, a friend of Payne's, and an alleged drug dealer, following multiple raids conducted by local police.

While Payne had drugs in his system at the time of his death, the 1D alum had been telling people in his immediate circle that he was still sober in the months prior to his passing, with those close to him describing him as being in "good spirits."

It's unclear what sparked the lapse in his sobriety, though it seems that police are placing the blame on those who gave Payne the drugs.