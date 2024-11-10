SNL: Bill Burr Says Women Are '0-And-2' Against Donald Trump Following Election Victory

Getty

"Who was sitting there watching the debate still undecided...," Burr quipped while opening SNL's first show-post election Saturday. "Let's see what the orange bigot has to say."

Bill Burr had a few things to get off his chest during Saturday Night Live's first post-election episode.

The comedian, who served as this week's host, kicked things off by jokingly telling the audience, "We're gonna keep it light," as he called the headline-packed week following Donald Trump's election victory over Vice President Kamala Harris, "fun."

After saying he wanted to avoid politics and spouting off about the flu and vaccines, Burr went right into discussing the inevitable: Trump's re-election.

And while he didn't place the blame solely on women, he advised ladies to switch things up if they want to win in 2028.

"Alright ladies, you're 0-and-2 against this guy. 0-and-2. But you learn more from your losses than your wins, so let's get into the game tape," Burr quipped. "Ladies, enough with the pantsuit, okay? It’s not working. Stop trying to have respect for yourselves. You don't win the office like on policy; you gotta whore it up a little."

He continued, "I'm not saying you have to go full Hooters but find a happy medium between Applebee's and 'your dad didn’t stick around.' You all know how to get a free drink… Make a farmer feel like he's got a shot. Swing a state over a little bit."

Burr then added that he was happy that "the stupid election" was finally over, adding that the long process is just something drawn out every four years to determine what many voters already know.

"Everybody knew who they were voting for four years ago, and then they just drag you through a year and a half of this stuff. Like, who was sitting there watching the debate still undecided," Burr told the audience. "Two of the most polar opposite people ever. It's like, 'Let's see what the orange bigot has to say. What about the real estate agent who speaks through her nose?'"

"I can't believe Trump didn’t win this thing four months ago… When I was a kid, if you were running for president and you got shot and didn't die, that was the end of the election," he continued, referencing the two assassination attempts made on Trump in the lead-up to the election. There is nothing you can say. Everybody would just go, 'This guy's the man. He is the king.'"

"I think the number one reason Trump survived is those herky-jerky movements that he does. You can't just nail the guy down," Burr added of he assassination attempts. "The guy is a lunatic. He literally got shot and immediately jumped back up and started yelling in the direction the bullets were coming from unarmed. That's not a sane human being."

Burr ended his post-election debrief by recounting his favorite moment from the campaign trail: When Trump pretended to work at McDonald's.

"That's the only time I've seen that guy truly happy. He was glowing," Burr laughed. "When he got behind the counter, it was like he was behind the stage at Springsteen or something. He was like, 'Oh my god, this is where they make the French fries,' and he was sticking a couple extra in one and he goes, 'Hey, whoever gets this one is going to be excited.'"

"It's like, 'Oh my god, was that empathy of the people, Donald?'" he added.

Elsewhere in the episode, the cast of SNL shared their reaction to Trump's election victory, calling it "shocking" and "horrifying."

Worried Trump might seek "vengeance" against his political enemies, of which SNL counts itself a member, the comedians pivoted, with Kenan Thompson chiming in to sing the president's praises.

"We at SNL would like to say to Donald Trump, we have been with you all along," Thompson said, with Bowen Yang doubling down, telling the audience: "We have never wavered in our support of you, even when others doubted you."

The other cast members also added their voices of "support," proclaiming they always loved the Prez-elect.

The cold-open featured a special appearance by Dana Carvey, who served as the show's Joe Biden character during the campaign.

This time, Carvey took on Elon Musk, who has been pegged to be a part of Trump's cabinet when he takes office next year.

See the laugh-out-loud clip below.