Brianna LaPaglia Hits Back at Rumors Dave Portnoy Paid Her $10 Million for Zach Bryan Break-Up Tell-All

"A tell-all? You think that was a tell-all? I took the high road," the podcaster revealed to her TikTok followers, before opening up about her Bryan tattoos and cat drama.

Brianna "Chickenfry" LaPaglia is setting the record straight about her breakup from Zach Bryan.

Taking to TikTok over the weekend, the internet personality addressed online speculation that her Barstool Sports cohost Dave Portnoy paid her 10 million for a "tell-all" about her ex. This after she recently accused Bryan of emotional abuse on their podcast.

"Dave didn't give me any money," the 25-year-old said in a Nov. 9 TikTok video.

"A tell-all? You think that was a tell-all? I took the high road," she continued. "What I did was set a scene, paint a picture, and if you can't see that very clear picture, I don't have time to hold your hand and walk you to LensCrafters, okay? Sorry."

LaPaglia claimed she was "blindsided" about the breakup on social media, adding, "I am losing money right now. I am paying for storage, I am paying for movers, I am paying for f--king flights back and forth to New York to go and try and find an apartment."

The podcaster also shared that she will be keeping a tattoo of lyrics from Bryan's song, "28."

"I see a lot of people being like, well now I have to get my 'How lucky are we?' tattoo removed," she said in another TikTok shared Nov. 9. "That was my thing. That is my tattoo. Now we're matching. This is mine. 'How lucky are we?' that's me."

While her tattoo is staying, LaPaglia's cat is not.

The cohost of BFFs podcast claimed that the 28-year-old singer took their cat Stump after breaking up with her in October.

"I miss Stump so much. I wanna f---ing kidnap him. But when [Bryan] left and didn't tell me anything, he took Stump out of spite. He didn't even like cats," she said in another TikTok, before claiming Bryan's dog, Jack, hates cats.

"[LaPaglia's dog] Boston loves cats. I love cats. Can someone steal the cat back for me?" she asked.

The TikToks come more than two weeks after Bryan announced the split. The pair had been dating since 2023.