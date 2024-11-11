Why Sister Wives' Madison Brush Went 'No Contact' with Dad Kody Brown

Instagram/TLC

This comes as Kody also shares his thoughts on his daughter Gwendlyn's sexuality on the most recent episode of Sister Wives.

Sister Wives star Madison "Maddie" Brush is opening up about her strained relationship with her father, Kody Brown.

During an episode of her The Authentic Society podcast, the 29-year-old -- who is the daughter of Kody and his ex Janelle Brown -- detailed her decision to end all contact with her father.

"I have no contact with some of my family, and it's because of stuff that has happened," said Maddie, who is expecting her fourth child with her husband Caleb Brush.

The reality star went on to say that "some people just don't deserve to be in your life."

"I always get messages from people who are like, 'You should just forgive your dad [and] respect him,'" she continued. "And I'm like, 'I don't think you know what you're talking about because your experience with your dad could be very different than my experience with my dad.'"

"He doesn't have any respect for boundaries, and you have to play by his rules, and I just don't care to do that," Maddie added.

The TLC star -- who, along with her cohost, discussed boundaries in their relationships during the episode -- said her father would get very upset when she'd confront him with issues.

"My dad would get very angry when I would ... I'm a straight shooter, you ask me a question, I'm going to tell you what I think," she said. "And he would get very angry when I would be like, 'I don't know why you're surprised here.' And so that was one of the reasons that I went no contact because it was like, he didn't like a mirror being held up."

"There was a lot of anger and he'd like, 'That's not true!' and I'm like, 'It is true. I know this firsthand,'" she added.

Kody shares a total of 18 children from his relationships with his wives Janelle, Christine, Meri, and Robyn Brown. His spiritual marriages to Christine and Janelle ended in 2021 and 2022, respectively, while Meri confirmed in January 2023 that she and Kody were done for good.

Maddie's latest podcast episode comes as Kody shared his thoughts on his daughter Gwendlyn Brown's sexuality on Sunday night's Sister Wives.

During the episode, Kody and his ex Christine celebrated Gwendlyn's engagement to Beatriz Gueiroz, with the Brown family patriarch weighing in on his 23-year-old daughter marrying a woman.

"I have no problem when Gwen marrying a woman," Kody claimed in his confessional. "Gwen came out but she wasn't as articulate about it. She talked about how she was attracted to both sexes."

Kody -- who is a member of Apostolic United Brethren (Aub), a Mormon fundamentalist group -- went on to share a conversation he had with God about the LGBTQIA+ community.

"I specifically had an experience where God said, as God, God said, 'I judge,' and he told me, 'And you love.' That's how I live if I can," he explained.

Meanwhile, Christine -- who shares six kids with Kody, including Gwendlyn -- expressed her excitement over her daughter's engagement during the episode.

"Gwendlyn and Bea are now engaged. Bea's cool, really, really, really sweet," Christine shared in a confessional. "But to see Gwendlyn's eyes just light up around Bea and Gwendlyn is so comfortable around her. They're just cute together. So cute, it’s always such a relief when your child finds their person."