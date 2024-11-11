The View's Ana Navarro Has Message for Pro-Trump Friends Worried About 'Undocumented Nannies'

ABC

While discussing the deportation efforts Trump is planning to put in place once he takes office, Ana Navarro said his Latino supporters "screwed around" and are "about to find out."

Ana Navarro warned Latino voters of the implications a second Donald Trump presidency could bring -- and now that it's here, she says they're about to learn what a mistake they've made by voting him into office.

During Monday's all-new episode of The View, Navarro and her fellow panelists Whoopi Goldberg, Sunny Hostin, and Sara Haines continued to unravel the fallout from Trump's election win, as he emerged victorious against Democratic hopeful, Vice President Kamala Harris.

Discussing the appointment of Tom Homan as Donald Trump's incoming "border czar," the panel reviewed footage of a recent 60 Minutes interview with Homan, in which he said that the way to avoid separating families in mass deportations is deporting families together.

Navarro, who immigrated from Nicaragua as a child and is now a naturalized citizen, had a lot to say on the matter.

TRUMP ANNOUNCES TOM HOMAN AS 'BORDER CZAR': #TheView co-hosts weigh in on the president-elect's controversial plan for the U.S. border after he announced the former ICE chief will lead his agenda. pic.twitter.com/7mjeQUCEwp — The View (@TheView) November 11, 2024 @TheView

"It's chilling what he just said. You realize that when he says, 'Yes, families can be deported together,' what he is saying is that if the parent is undocumented and they have U.S. citizen children or a U.S. citizen spouse, and you don't want to separate them, then let's deport the U.S. citizens," she explained.

Navarro also noted that Trump has full authority to carry out those plans with the Republicans essentially gaining control of all branches of federal government, with their big wins in both the House and Senate.

"A lot of people thought that when he talked about mass deportations, he wasn't being serious. I don't know how many times he had to say it for people to realize he was being serious. Well, if you thought he wasn't being serious, the appointment of Tom Homan today as border czar -- and he will be in charge of a mass deportation program, the largest the country has ever seen, they say -- and now Stephen Miller as Deputy Chief of Staff, should let you know that he was absolutely serious," Navarro said.

She continued, "'Oh, it's just going to be the criminals.' There's not enough criminals, 'aliens' in the federal prison system for it to be mass deportations. What it means is brothers and aunts, what it means is grandmothers, what it means is abuelos, it means Dreamers, it means your family members, it means your colleagues, it means your friends, it means people who are part of the society."

Navarro closed her comments with a warning to Trump voters about what's to come next: "Look, America, those of you who voted for Trump, this is what you wanted. This is what you voted for. You screwed around, and you're about to find out."

Hostin, whose mother is Puerto Rican, agreed with Navarro's sentiments, saying, "We get the government that we vote for as a country, and the majority of the country apparently voted for this."

Hostin argued that propaganda spread during Trump's first time in office, as well as throughout his 2024 campaign suggesting immigrants overwhelmingly commit crimes, is false -- telling viewers Monday, "I think this notion really is about other-ization of people. I think it's about a culture war, and I'm sad for the country, quite frankly."

Haines had a slightly different take, adding, "I think that the weaponizing of immigrants, or equating immigrants to criminals, was feeding off people's fears because statistics don't support that. But there is a problem at the border, and there’s been a problem for decades and decades."

She went to criticize the expansion of asylum claims and the provision of certain benefits to undocumented immigrants when regular citizens are also struggling to make ends meet.

Goldberg fought back on that, however, telling Haines, "perhaps the problem was, then, the voters should have said, 'Why didn't we pass the legislation they had put together?,'" referencing the border bill that Trump and his allies put together ahead of the election.

Despite the back-and-forth, Navarro's stance remained the same, with the political commentator diving into some of the real-world implications these mass deportations stand to have -- particularly on those who rely on undocumented nannies for childcare.

"I saw a statistic during the election, and I think it was in The New York Times, that said that when Trump said things, people didn't think it applied to them. So in the last few days, I got a call from a couple of people, friends of mine, people very close to me in Miami, big Trumpers, who are worried about what’s going to happen to their undocumented nannies that help them raise their children. So I suggested that they learn how to clean their kid’s a--," Navarro quipped.

She also fought back on the idea that it was concerns over the ailing economy that led to a second Trump term.

"You know what? Those who voted because the price of eggs was too high, wait 'til there's a raid at the poultry farms in Georgia and Arkansas. Then we're going to talk about the price of eggs," she warned.

"This is going to be an ongoing conversation because he's not even in yet, and it's hitting the fans," Goldberg added.