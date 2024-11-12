DWTS' Chandler Kinney Fears She's 'Shooting In The Dark' After No Critiques From Judges (Exclusive)

ABC

Chandler Kinney says the lack of critiques can sometimes send "you spinning a little bit," before she and partner Brandon Armstrong tease the show's 500th episode performance and react to social media chatter.

Chandler Kinney admits she's a little frustrated when it comes to the lack of critique on her latest Dancing with the Stars performance.

While speaking to TooFab exclusively, the current contestant and dance partner Brandon Armstrong opened up about Carrie Ann Inaba giving the pair a 9, after receiving 10s from fellow judges Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough.

The score was met with some contention from the live audience, while former pro Cheryl Burke took to her podcast to say she felt Inaba should have also offered up some constructive critique along with the 9 -- and saying that Kinney was "begging" for more feedback.

"I definitely shared in a bit of that frustration because as someone that is new to this space and is learning something new every single week, I really am dependent on the professionals to help guide me and what to focus on and what to improve upon," Kinney told TooFab.

"When you are docked a point and not given time an exact reason why, I think it just sends you spinning a little bit," she further explained. "So I am definitely moving through that this week, trying to figure out what to focus on, because we only have so much time in that rehearsal studio and we have to allocate that time wisely. It definitely sets up a bit of a challenge for Brandon and I trying to figure out what to focus on most."

The actress added: "I think at this point in the competition, the competition is so stiff. And so you really are fine tuning in those tiny details and the minuscule intricacies of each and every moment that you're on that stage."

While the Pretty Little Liars alum feels confident, she added that without any words of advice on what to work on she is "kind of shooting in the dark a bit, but fingers crossed."

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

Inaba has previously admitted to holding Kinney to a higher standard due to her brief prior dancing experience. Despite this acknowledgement, having celebrities with prior dancing experience compete on the show has been an ongoing debate, with some claiming it's a little unfair.

"I don't even really know if I can speak to it because I did not cast myself on the show," Kinney told TooFab. "I just picked up the phone and said, 'Yes.' So I'm just filled with gratitude to be here. I think it's a show that displays many things. I think it displays really fun dance moves. I think it really also shows an opportunity for people to grow and improve."

"I think that people are brought to the show for a million and one different reasons," she added. "I think that creates a great two hours of television. I just am like grateful for whatever reason I was brought to do this show. I am not asking questions."

DWTS' 500th Episode

The duo are set to hit the ballroom floor tonight to celebrate the series 500th episode, a milestone they both feel grateful to be a part of.

"It's surreal for me. I mean, as someone that has been a longtime fan of the show, to be a part of a milestone for something that's just been like so iconic and has left such a legacy is insane," Kinney shared.

"I'm kind of still pinching myself about it. I feel so lucky. This just all happened to be, the timing of it all just kind of aligned. So I'm really excited. It's going to be a beautiful night," she said.

Along with celebrating a milestone, the dancers will have to partake in an "Instant Dance" round, where they will have to come up with choreography to a song having only heard it twenty minutes before the performance.

"I think the hardest part of it is in the preparation because you don't know what you're preparing for. So you kind of have to be ready for ... absolutely anything," said Kinney. "I think our first strategy is to review the basics of the styles that it could be so that those are top of mind."

"I think the hardest part about it is the fact that I think people misunderstand how long one minute is when you're dancing," Armstrong added. "Chandler can attest to this now, one minute of dancing lasts forever. It feels like an eternity out there even when you're prepared, when you're not prepared, one minute will make it seem like it's a million."

The Fandom

Armstrong has been a pro dancer on the competition series since Season 24 and feels the show has been "reborn" recently with the increase of fans.

"I don't think I've been around on the show with this same type of excitement and buzz and fire that is surrounding it. It feels like it's been like reborn, recreated, it's got a facelift," he told TooFab. "And it's cool to be able to sit and watch it from both sides of the fence and be able to enjoy it now on social media and with the fans and also be able to enjoy it on the dance floor. It feels like there's a new energy that surrounds it every night. And it only makes it a million times better that I obviously got a great partner and we're having a great season."

Of course, it's not always positive feedback -- with fans often disagreeing with the judges' scores and making it very known online.

"I think you got to take the ups with the downs. As far as them having strong opinions on not only us as a couple, but also the judging and pros and choreo and music and costumes and whatever, I think it's exciting," said Armstrong. "I think it helps hold the judges accountable. It helps hold me accountable, Chandler accountable, because there's so many more eyes on it with loud opinions that it's interesting to see it from a different point of view."

"Chandler and I only get the opinion or the comments or the critiques from three, maybe four people every week that we dance. And we put a lot of time and a lot of effort," he continued. "So as much as we value those three or if there's a guest judge, four people's opinions, it is nice to see the millions of other opinions that are out there so that we can see how people are receiving it. Because ultimately, at the end of the day, we're dancing it for people at home."