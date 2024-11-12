The View Debates Cutting Off Trump-Voting Relatives -- Why Sunny Hostin & Whoopi Goldberg Are For It!

ABC/X

Ana Navarro, Sara Haines, and Alyssa Farah Griffin said they wouldn't let politics "split up" their families during the holidays, while Hostin and Goldberg disagreed, arguing that it's a "moral issue."

It's been nearly one week since Donald Trump won the presidential election -- and now, with the holidays approaching, many Americans will likely have to decide whether or not they will put politics aside this Thanksgiving or cut off relatives who voted for another candidate.

Goldberg brought up the question of whether or not people should distance themselves from relatives who voted for Trump during the holidays by sharing a clip of a Yale psychiatrist saying some people should do just that.

Navarro weighed in first, saying, "I think everybody needs to do what's right for them. I think you need to look into yourself and if going to a family gathering or with friends where it's going to stress you out, then don't go."

She then noted that her husband Al's children voted for Trump and he has 13 grandchildren that he "refuses not to see" and will see them "come hell or high water."

"He has told them, 'I will not let politics split up our family,'" she added.

Farah Griffin chimed in, saying that she's "all for healthy boundaries," but believes "mashed potatoes are the great equalizer."

"You don't want to spend Thanksgiving by yourself because you can't put politics aside," she explained. "I find that every day and every job I've worked in and social circles I've run in, I've been around people with different politics than me and it's never gotten in the way of having friendships with them."

OKAY TO CUT OFF TRUMP VOTERS OVER HOLIDAYS? #TheView co-hosts weigh in on a Yale psychiatrist saying that some people should sit this one out. pic.twitter.com/bSucWTssZR — The View (@TheView) November 12, 2024 @TheView

"I wouldn't have had any friends," she jokingly added, to which Haines said, "I wouldn't have had any holidays if I had to only pick the ones where everyone agreed with me."

Haines added she "check[s] in" with herself for her own mental health and "step[s] away" if necessary. "But it'll never be the defining point because toxic personalities don't have political affiliations, it's a personality trait that sucks, and we are all related to people like that. So whatever your reason is, I would never let my politics be the reason that I don't show up to see my family because they won't always be there."

Hostin then shared her thoughts, saying that she disagrees because she believes it's not a matter of politics, but morals.

"I really do feel that this candidate, President-elect Trump is just a different type of candidate -- from the things he's said and the things he's done and the things he will do -- it's more of a moral issue for me, and I think it's a moral issue for a lot of people," she explained.

Hostin said it was a "different" time when we had a Republican president like President George W. Bush.

"You may not have agreed with his policies, but you didn't feel that he was a deeply flawed person, deeply flawed by character, deeply flawed in morality," she said, to which Farah Griffin claimed that Democrats at the time did describe Bush as such.

"But you gotta admit, they're very different figures," Hostin continued, noting how people like Griffin "warned us" about how "deeply flawed" Trump was. "So, I think when people feel that someone voted not only against their families, but against them and people that they loved. I think it's okay to take a beat."

Griffin argued that "you don't have to like him to respect the voters," to which Goldberg chimed in and shared her thoughts, saying, "I appreciate the voters, but I will say somebody who tells me that my child is wrong because of how he or she feels that tells me that they shouldn't be allowed to be who they are with my permission, I have to question it."

"I don't want to put my kid in that position," she continued. "I don't want to put my gay child in a position where she has to sit with someone who doesn't understand her, and feels that it's okay to blurt all that out. That's just me."