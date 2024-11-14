Bakery Owner Denies Whoopi Goldberg Claims They 'Refused' to Make Birthday Dessert Due to Her 'Politics'

YouTube/The View

"They said that their ovens had gone down, all kinds of stuff, but folks went and got them anyway," Goldberg explained, "which is why I'm not telling you who made them."

Whoopi Goldberg's birthday wasn't as sweet as she was expecting.

While celebrating her 69th birthday on The View on Wednesday, the TV personality claimed that the bakery that made her birthday treats initially refused to take her order.

After an hour of celebrations that included Goldberg gifting the audience with her favorite things, The View's co-hosts enjoyed one of Goldberg's favorite desserts: Charlotte Russe.

The trifle-esque treat -- which features layers of sponge cake, Bavarian cream and fruit -- was one of Goldberg's mom's favorites growing up, she explained, before revealing that she had a difficult time ordering the desert.

"Now, I should tell you, Charlotte Russe has no political leanings, and the place that made these refused to make them for me," the actress explained as the crowd gasped.

Her co-hosts also had strong reactions to Goldberg's confession, with Sunny Hostin asking, "Oh, really?" and Sara Haines immediately spitting out her bite.

"They said that their ovens had gone down, all kinds of stuff, but folks went and got them anyway," Goldberg explained of the bakery, "which is why I'm not telling you who made them."

The Sister Act star did have a theory however, telling the audience, "It can't be because I'm a woman, but perhaps they did not like my politics."

"But that's okay," Goldberg continued, "because you know what? Listen, this is my mother's celebration. Pick these up and celebrate with me and my mom. Thank you everyone for celebrating my birthday today."

While she didn't name the bakery in question, Entertainment Weekly identified the Staten Island bakeshop as Holtermann's Bakery.

Holtermann's has since denied the claims, with bakery owner, Jill Holtermann, telling EW that "it was not because of political" affiliations, but rather because "we were having trouble with our boilers."

Holtermann said that The View co-host initially asked for treats for a Nov. 6 talk show appearance as well as her birthday broadcast, both of which the baker refused to do because she "didn't want to make a commitment that I can't carry through."

"I said to Whoopi, 'I can't do it right now,'" she told the outlet. "We have so many things going on with my boiler,' because the building is from 1930, so, when she called me, I had no idea [if we could] be baking everything."

The bakery owner also confirmed Goldberg's claim that a woman, whom neither identified, did come to pick up approximately 50 Charlotte Russe desserts in the morning of Nov. 13, which the owner was said she was ultimately able to make despite the boiler troubles.