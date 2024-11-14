Becky G Gushes Over Latin Grammys Nom for Por El Contrario at Verizon Access Concert (Exclusive)

Michael Simon/Getty Images

Becky G performed the track in Miami on Tuesday, ahead of Thursday's Latin Grammys, where she's nominated for Best Regional Song for the moving track.

Becky G is hoping to add a Latin Grammy to her trophy shelf.

TooFab was in attendance at her Verizon Access concert at the Fillmore theater in Miami Tuesday night, as part of the wireless company's new Access Concert Series, where she performed the track, "Por El Contrario."

The moving ballad, which she sings alongside Leonardo Aguilar & Ángela Aguilar, is up for Best Regional Song at Thursday night's award show, and would mark her first Latin Grammy win should she take the trophy home.

The 27-year-old Mexican-American singer-actress couldn't help but gush over the song, getting giddy as she introduced it for the crowd, calling it one of her favorite tracks from her new album, Encuentros.

"... and it's Latin Grammy-nominated," she gushed before belting out the touching tune.

Michael Simon for Getty Images

Becky performed a number of singles for the crowd, including some of her newer and older hits, including "Singing In the Shower," "CHANEL" and the Karol G duet, "MAMII."

"I'm so happy to have partnered with Verizon to bring this incredible night to life for my fans!," Becky told TooFab of the special concert. "Feeling the energy from my fans and my community was magical. Thank you all for your love and support. ¡Los quiero mucho y hasta la próxima!"

"This partnership is all about connecting people through the power of music and our shared heritage," she added of sharing her vibrant Latino culture via the Verizon Access platform, which provides customers exclusive access to top-tier events, talent, and experiences they can't get anywhere else.

Michael Simon for Getty

The Inglewood-born songstress, whose real name is Rebecca Marie Gomez, is currently on tour, with a performance at Thursday's Latin Grammys marking her next stop.

While she couldn't share much about what fans can expect from her on stage there, fans did get a look at the singer's new chapter -- which includes a much shorter hairdo and a fresh POV on both her personal life and fame.

"'Encuentros' was like really this place of embodying, 'No, no, we're angry. No, no, we're terrified. No, no, we're confused. No, no, we're joyful,'" Becky recently told Los Angeles Times' De Los of the emotions she's been feeling lately, both good and bad.