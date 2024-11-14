Eva Longoria Moved Her Family Out of 'Dystopian' US: 'Most Americans Aren't So Lucky'

Getty

The actress -- who campaigned for Kamala Harris in the presidential election -- also reflects on Donald Trump's win, sharing that the country will be a "scary place" if he "keeps his promises."

Eva Longoria says she moved her family out of the United States years ago.

In an interview with Marie Claire, the actress opened up about her decision to leave Los Angeles and America, revealing that she has been living in Spain and Mexico with her husband José Bastón, with their 6-year-old son Santiago for years.

"I had my whole adult life here," said Longoria, 49, while being interviewed in Beverly Hills for hte mag. "But even before [the pandemic], it was changing. The vibe was different. And then Covid happened, and it pushed it over the edge. Whether it’s the homelessness or the taxes, not that I want to s--t on California -- it just feels like this chapter in my life is done now."

The Desperate Housewives alum -- who campaigned for Kamala Harris in the presidential election -- also reacted to Donald Trump's win, and voiced her concerns for what will happen in the country during Trump's second presidency, describing the US as "dystopian."

"The shocking part is not that he won," Longoria said. "It's that a convicted criminal who spews so much hate could hold the highest office."

"I would like to think our fight continues," she continued, adding, "If he keeps his promises, it’s going to be a scary place."

Longoria also looked back at when Trump won over Hilary Clinton in 2016, recalling that she was so depressed she took to her bed.

"I've never been depressed in my life," she said. "It was like, 'Does my vote really matter? Am I really making a difference?'" I was so untethered to the core of what I believe because I truly believed in my soul that the best person wins. And then that happened, and I was like, 'Oh, wait. The best person doesn't win.'"

Longoria said she and her family divides their time between Spain and Mexico, adding that she travels Europe and South America for work, but doesn't often film in Los Angeles.

"I'm privileged," she admitted. "I get to escape and go somewhere. Most Americans aren't so lucky. They're going to be stuck in this dystopian country, and my anxiety and sadness is for them."

In his victory, Trump -- who is the first convicted felon to be elected president -- won 312 electoral votes over Harris' 226. He's also predicted to win the popular vote, and would be the first Republican candidate to do so in 20 years.

Despite focusing his campaign on deporting illegal immigrants, Trump reportedly won 45% of the Latino vote, according to NBC News exit polls, with many Latino and Hispanics seemingly voting Republican over Trump's promises to help the economy.

According to Marie Claire, Longoria said she voiced to prominent Democratic Party figures that the Latinos' concerns about the economy could make them more likely to be swayed right.

"We've been screaming from the highest rooftop that the Latino vote is not something to take for granted," she told the magazine. "You have to earn it and win it every election cycle."

Longoria said she's already looking on how this can be changed in the future.