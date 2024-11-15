Molly-Mae Hague Opens Up About Ending Tommy Fury Engagement In First Interview Since Shocking Split

Getty

The Love Island finalist spoke with British Vogue in her first interview since the couple split earlier this year, where she shared some insight into why the pair called off their engagement.

Molly-Mae Hague is finally opening up about her split from Tommy Fury.

In an interview with British Vogue, her first since the pair called off their engagement in August, the Love Island U.K. alum said that while the breakup came as a "shock" to fans, it was equally shocking for Hague, who said she had every intention of getting married next September.

"It was a bit of a shock. The circumstances…" Hague began when asked about their sudden split. "I didn't want what happened to happen."

Fury and Hague met on season 5 of the popular dating competition series, where they finished in second place. They would go on to date, move in together, and welcome their daughter in January 2023, with Tommy proposing six months later in July.

The Maebe founder said she "wanted to get married to Tommy, one hundred per cent, and that would never have changed. I wanted to get married next September and it's very hard when it's kind of taken away."

She continued, "Was I planning a big wedding because I wanted that image of a big wedding and the beautiful photographs and that moment that everyone would have expected from us on social media? Probably. Would I be more confident now, after everything that's happened and learning even more about myself, to say, actually, that doesn’t even make me happy, screw the big Instagram moment, I'm going to do it this way? Definitely."

"But I will always have a lot of love and respect for him," Hague added of the boxing pro, with whom she shares one-year-old daughter, Bambi.

As far as co-parenting with her now-ex, Hague said that's going well, telling British Vogue they recently settled Bambi into nursery together.

"We're both being, like, really mature about it," she noted.

And while Hague wouldn't delve into the specifics of their split -- amid cheating allegations that followed on Fury's end after many suspected he fathered a child with another woman -- the 25-year-old said, "No one will ever really know what went down apart from Tommy and I, and that's how we'd like to keep it, for Bambi's sake."

The aftermath of the breakup was particularly difficult for Hague, who admitted that she had a few days where she thought, "I don't really know how I'm going to get through this."

In addition to focusing on her daughter and her burgeoning new clothing line, Hague has leaned on her close circle of friends in the months that have followed.

"It's literally like four friends," she said. "That's about it, really. It just works best that way, because then you know the people that are around you are genuinely there for the right reasons."

Her fans have been helpful too, adding that they've served as a source of comfort while she's navigated some difficult days.

"Girls come up to me," Hague said, "and they'll get tearful, and they're really emotional, and they sort of dive into my arms and have a big hug. It feels like they are meeting someone they already know."

While Hague has been fairly open with her fans since the pair parted, Fury only briefly addressed their breakup in the days that followed, sharing a statement announcing the news of their August split, and again taking to social media to shut down cheating allegations.

Hague, meanwhile, thinks there's more to come from Fury, who she said will "talk about things eventually. I do think that when he's ready, like, maybe more will be said. But I think that's for him to do on his terms ... It's not like it's gossip, it's real life and it's, you know, it's a really deep situation. It's really sad."