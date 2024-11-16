Eva Longoria Clarifies Why She Left the US, Addresses Claims It Was Because of Donald Trump

Getty

"People just grabbed some clickbait stuff to be divisive, which makes me so sad that everything you say is just meant to be divisive when we can't be that way right now," she told The View's Ana Navarro.

Eva Longoria is setting the record straight on her recent comments about her decision to move her family abroad.

In an interview with Marie Claire published this week, the actress revealed that she has been living in Spain and Mexico with her husband José Bastón and their 6-year-old son Santiago, and made the move years ago. Longoria also shared her thoughts on former President Donald Trump winning the 2024 presidential election, and described America as "dystopian."

And it appears that many people interpreted her words to mean that she left the US because of Trump's first presidency or re-election -- something Longoria clarified on Friday.

As shown on Friday's episode of The View's Behind the Table podcast, host Ana Navarro was recording the show when Longoria called her. After Navarro let her friend know she filming, Longoria decided to use the opportunity to clear the air.

"Will you please let them know I didn't move out of the United States because of Trump?" Longoria, 49, said, to which Navarro, 52, pointed out that the Desperate Housewives alum was mentioned during The View's Hot Topics segment that day.

"Actually, your name came up in the discussion," Navarro said. "But you had moved before Trump."

"I've been in Europe [working] for 3 years," Longoria clarified, adding that the Marie Clarie article noted this in its piece. "The article says that. People just grabbed some clickbait stuff to be divisive, which makes me so sad that everything you say is just meant to be divisive when we can't be that way right now."

She went on to say that she "didn't leave because of the political environment," but because her "work took me there since Land of Women." Longoria said she moved to shoot the AppleTV+ series in Catalonia and Spain, and also films in Mexico for her show, Searching For Mexico.

"I've been [in Spain] for years," she added.

Longoria stressed that she's "proud" to be American and to have grown up in Texas.

"I just don't like that it's politicized because the [article's] author did a really good job talking about my patriotism," she said, referring to the reaction to the Marie Claire piece.

"I'm a proud American. I've always been a proud American. Proud Texan, proud American," she explained. "I didn't want it to be taken that I left because of Trump -- absolutely not -- or because of the elections."

"I've been there for so many years," Longoria again reiterated, adding, "I don't know why people just wanna grab an excerpt to really exploit it."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Navarro shared why she thinks some people reacted that way, telling her friend, "It's because I think it's because a lot of people are wishing that they could somehow escape."

The View panelist jokingly added that some listeners might think they "arranged" the phone call, to which Navarro said that Longoria "called out of the blue."

"I was calling you to arrange tamale day!" Longoria said, before sharing why she didn't speak out earlier.

"I haven't come out and said anything because it's in the article," she concluded. "There's nothing to clarify. It's in the article that I've been living in Europe for years."

Navarro joked that "tamale day is so much more important than any article."

Longoria Discusses Decision to Leave the US

In her interview with Marie Claire, Longoria opened up about leaving Los Angeles and America.

"I had my whole adult life here," said Longoria, 49, while being interviewed in Beverly Hills for the mag. "But even before [the pandemic], it was changing. The vibe was different. And then Covid happened, and it pushed it over the edge. Whether it’s the homelessness or the taxes, not that I want to s--t on California -- it just feels like this chapter in my life is done now."

Longoria -- who campaigned for Kamala Harris in the presidential election -- also reacted to Trump's win, and voiced her concerns for what will happen in the country during Trump's second presidency, describing the US as "dystopian."

"The shocking part is not that he won," Longoria said. "It's that a convicted criminal who spews so much hate could hold the highest office."

"I would like to think our fight continues," she continued, adding, "If he keeps his promises, it’s going to be a scary place."

Longoria said she and her family divides their time between Spain and Mexico, adding that she travels Europe and South America for work, but doesn't often film in Los Angeles.