9 Celebrities Who Admit They’ve Rejected Other Stars

When a celebrity makes it big in Hollywood, there’s a good chance they have quite a few famous admirers who’d like to take them on a date. Unfortunately, the feeling is not always mutual.

In many cases, a celeb shoots their shot with another star -- but ends up getting rejected. And while it may not always feel good to turn someone down, there are celebrities who admit they’ve had to do it with some of their famous friends. Thankfully, they can now look back on the situation and laugh.

Kristin Cavallari recently admitted on her podcast that she once rejected Bobby Flay. She explained that the celebrity chef slid into her DMs and asked if he could take her to dinner, which she initially turned down.

“I DMed you and I said to you … ‘I’m going to be in Nashville for one night, can I take you to dinner?’ And you literally said something to me like, ‘I’m already dating somebody,’” Bobby explained on Kristin’s Let’s Be Honest podcast.

Kristin noted, “Or I was like, ‘I’m over dating right now.’ I was burnt out on dating or something…I think the ‘take you to dinner’ thing is more where it was like, ‘Oh, that seems like a date.’”

Bobby later clarified in the messages that he just wanted to hang out, without any romantic intentions and Kristin agreed, sharing that they had “the best time.”

Back when Justin Bieber was just a teenager, he professed his love for Jennifer Lawrence. During an appearance on Capital FM, he played a game of “To Bae or Not to Bae” and shared that he would “bae” Jennifer, adding that he thought she was “sexy” and “so cute.”

Unfortunately, Jennifer was a little too old for him and publicly rejected him when she was asked about it on Watch What Happens Live.

“I’m going to say a hard no, but thanks,” Jennifer said on the show.

Lindsay Lohan says she once rejected a late night visit from Harry Styles. Looking back, she says they were both staying at the same hotel and in the middle of the night, she heard a knocking on her door. When she opened it, Harry was there -- but she had no idea who he was and ended up sending him away.

“I didn’t know it was him. He was in a suit. I said, ‘Well, you’re very good-looking -- can I help you?’ That was it,” she told The Sun.

She continued, “He was like, ‘I’m Harry. Gavin and Michael sent me here.’ I was in bed. I was like, ‘I’m going to bed but it was nice to meet you.’ It was 2 am, I had just come back from an AA meeting. I looked like s--t too. I was wearing a big hotel robe, I had a slip under it. It was not a good look.”

Back in 2012, Jennifer Love decided to shoot her shot with Adam Levine while she was on The Ellen Show. During the episode, Jennifer said she had heard Adam was single and she thought they would be “cute” together. Ellen even joked she would call him and Jennifer said to do it. Not long after, Adam also appeared on the talk show but didn’t exactly say he was interested.

“I heard about that. That was aggressive,” Adam joked. “It was really sweet and flattering. Beautiful life, you know, when a beautiful woman says nice things about you.”

Jennifer later tweeted that she felt like “a fool” for gushing about her crush but thanked Adam for “being so gracious” about her “crush heard round the world.”

Long before Katy Perry was engaged, she had a few famous admirers -- one of those being Niall Horan. The pair had initially met when she was guest judge on Niall’s season of The X Factor and as Niall’s career exploded, she began to see him more frequently. On several occasions, she says Niall tried to get her phone number but she turned him down because she thought he was just too young for her.

“I see [Niall] around all the time, he’s always trying to, like, get my number to, like, maybe flirt with me, but I’m like, ‘I could babysit you. I’m, like, your mom!’” Katy said on Nova FM radio show Fitzy & Wippa.

Niall later responded, joking that Katy was “spreading rumors” about him when he just wanted to be her friend.

When Salma Hayek was a young actress, she says she was actively pursued by Donald Trump. They first met when they were both attending an event where Salma was joined by a boyfriend. Salma says Donald began talking to the couple, paying special attention to her and even offering his jacket when she was cold. They exchanged phone numbers so Donald could later invite them to one of his hotels but he only ended up reaching out to Salma -- and asking her on a date.

“He’s inviting me out, and I’m like, ‘What about my boyfriend? Am I crazy? Are you asking me out? You know I have a boyfriend,’” she revealed on The Daily Show, adding that Donald responded with, “He’s not good enough for you. He’s not important, he’s not big enough for you. You have to go out with me.”

Sophie Turner seemingly rejected The Vamps guitarist James McVey back in 2014 when they were rumored to be dating. While it’s unclear if it was a joke, James appeared to insult Sophie on X (formerly Twitter) and she clapped back, telling him to leave her alone.

“Harsh words. Ps. Please stop texting me... It’s getting creepy and I’m sorry I’m not interested,” Sophie wrote in a now-deleted tweet. James later claimed it was all a joke.

Back in 2015, Tyrese gave Janelle Monáe an Instagram shout out as his “woman crush Wednesday.” In an extended post, he wrote that he had sat near her at Stevie Wonder’s 65th birthday celebration and had been “reminded of a feeling” he’d only had a few times before. He complimented the singer and said he wanted to stand by her side as she succeeded in her career.

“I’m in my grown man feelings tonight! I hope you get the message. I’m a sucker for a naturally beautiful, God fearing woman who’s smart and authentic who’s strong and self sufficient,” he wrote on Instagram.

A few days later, Janelle politely turned him down in a post on X, writing, “Always positive and endearing to see a man show admiration for an Electric Lady. I am Honored. Thank you @Tyrese! :-).”

Before Prince’s untimely death, Halle Berry says the musician once asked her out on a date. Reflecting on the moment, Halle explained that she was at one of his concerts when someone approached her with a note from Prince asking if she liked him. She said yes because she was a fan of his music -- but she wasn’t so interested when a follow up note asked her on a date.