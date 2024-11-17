Charli XCX SNL Revives Viral Domingo Sketch, Mocks Trump's Cabinet Picks

NBC

See failed celebrity Wicked auditions, a Trump-Biden Cold Open featuring Sarah Sherman as Matt Gaetz and Alec Baldwin as RFK Jr. and other sketches including Peanut the Squirrel's widow, Tiger King and Andy Samberg.

Charli XCX took over hosting and performing duties on Saturday Night Live this week.

The singer showed off her impressive comedy chops throughout the evening, stepping into the shoes of Adele and Troye Sivan for one sketch in which she and a number of cast members acted out failed celebrity auditions for Wicked.

The "never before seen screen tests" included Chloe Fineman bringing back her JoJo Siwa impression, while Bowen Yang dressed up as Charli herself and Dana Carvey made a surprise appearance as Al Pacino.

Carvey, of course, was back to play President Joe Biden for the show's cold open -- as he met with James Austin Johnson's Donald Trump in the Oval Office.

"I can't go back to Mar-a-Lago, Joe, because Elon is there and he will not leave," said Johnson's Trump as they spoke. "It's like What About Bob, he's walking around in his bathing suit, showing me videos of rockets and monkeys with computers in their heads. This guy's cringe AF."

The two then discussed Trump's cabinet picks, as he said he was all about "surrounding yourself with the best people and I am very fastly picking the most epic cabinet of all time."

"They're some of the most dynamic, free-thinking, animal-killing, sexually criminal, medically crazy people in the country," he then said, before referring to Elon Musk and Matt Gaetz as "Alien vs. Predator," and describing Governor Kristi Noem and RFK Jr. as "they’re killing the dogs, they’re killing the bears," before adding wife Melania Trump "will be working remotely from divorce."

Sarah Sherman then stepped in and showed off her creepy Gaetz impression, before Alec Baldwin returned to SNL to play RFK Jr.

The episode also saw a continuation of the Domingo saga, which began in Ariana Grande's episode earlier this season.

Again, the sketch saw a quartet of women singing to one of their friends -- tweaking the lyrics to Chappell Roan's 'HOT TO GO!' to reveal Chloe Fineman's character was carrying twins. This time, we learned one of the babies belonged to her husband, while the other was thanks to an affair she had with a mysterious man named Domingo.

Viewers also got to meet the man in question -- with Marcello Hernández popping up behind the mic to join the song.

Other fun tidbits throughout the night saw Charli do an SNL Short with Andy Samberg, as well as both Tiger King and Peanut the Squirrel's widow appearing on Weekend Update.