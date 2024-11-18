Bethenny Frankel Slams 'Unwatchable' RHONY Reboot, Calls on Bravo to Bring Back OGs

Getty/Bravo

"I haven't seen the show, [but] I'm actually sure that they're lovely," Frankel said of the RHONY newbies. "But [the former cast], as they got older, just got dropped off at the side of the road."

Bethenny Frankel has a few things to say about Bravo's new Real Housewives of New York City reboot.

In a since-deleted TikTok video shared on Saturday morning, the former RHONY star threw some serious shade at the new version of the long-running franchise.

After seeing videos of people saying the reboot "is unwatchable," Frankel demanded "justice" for her former co-stars, "Sonja [Morgan], Dorinda [Medley], Luann [de Lesseps] and Ramona [Singer] because they were ride or die."

She continued, "That show was on their back and all of a sudden they all got replaced [with] shiny new toys."

Calling the second season of the reboot a "piece of trash," Frankel slammed the way the network treated the former stars of the series as Bravo poured money into rounding up a new cast of ladies.

"I know a lot more money was spent on the new cast and the new show," Frankel claimed, adding that the former stars were often treated "like the stepchildren."

"They've always been discarded. I know the money they've gotten paid. I know the demotions. I know the budgets," she added. "I know the premiere budgets. They know. I know. We know. You know."

Despite slamming the show, Frankel didn't come after the new cast members -- Sai De Silva, Ubah Hassan, Erin Lichy, Jenna Lyons, Jessel Taank, Brynn Whitfield and Racquel Chevremont -- themselves, telling her followers: "The new girls -- I'm sure they're lovely. I haven't seen the show, [but] I'm actually sure that they're lovely."

"But [the former cast], as they got older, just got dropped off at the side of the road," she continued before claiming Bravo only has "200,000 people watching" its new iteration.

Her suggestion? For the network to "go get the old girls and dust them off, mix them in" because "humble pie is coming in hot."

Frankel also told her followers to "go find the tape" where she previously called Bravo's initial announcement about the reboot and a then-planned legacy show "boring," adding that she "didn't understand it."

Not long after deleting the candid clip, Frankel posted another video claiming she's "holding back in chiming in on the internet trashing the current 'RHONY' season." She did, however, demand "justice for Ramona, Luann, Sonja & Dorinda," who she said were "left for dead" in Bravo's "failed attempt to upgrade to first class…"

Shortly after, Frankel, who has had an up-and-down relationship with Bravo exec, Andy Cohen, deleted that video as well.

The Skinny Girl founder was part of the OG cast in 2008, helping launch the series and starring in Seasons 1 to 3. She briefly stepped away from the show before returning for season 7 and stayed on until season 11.

The show is currently airing its fifteenth season -- its second with the newly rebooted cast.