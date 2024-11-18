Atlanta Mom Accused of Killing Sons by 'Placing Them In An Oven and Turning It On' Sentenced

Atlanta Police Department/FOX 5

The woman claimed she returned from work to find one son "with his brains laid out on the floor," while the boys' father -- who received a video call from the mom -- said the scene looked like "a real horror movie."

An Atlanta mother who police claimed killed two of her young sons by putting them in the oven has been sentenced to life behind bars.

According to FOX 5, 24-year-old Lamora Williams was sentenced Friday to life in prison without parole -- plus an additional 35 years. She was convicted on 14 charges against her -- including two counts of murder -- for the 2017 deaths of her sons, 1-year-old Ja-Karter Penn and 2-year-old Ke-Yaunte Penn.

Williams called 911 on October 13, 2017 -- claiming she returned home from work after being gone for around 12 hours to find two of her children dead and their caretaker nowhere to be found.

"Can you please help me?" she reportedly told dispatch. "Can you please tell me, like, I don't want to get locked up because this is not my fault? I had just came home from work."

"When I came in, the stove was laying on my son, on my youngest son's head, and my other son was laid out on the floor with his brains laid out on the floor," she continued. "I don't know what to do. I just came home from work."

The boys' father, Jameel Penn, also called 911 that same night -- claiming he had a video call with Williams, who showed him the bodies of their children.

"She video called me and showed me this, and I seen it. I think they are really dead," he reportedly said in the 911 call.

Later speaking with WSB-TV, Penn said the scene "was like a real horror movie," pointing out that the crime took place on Friday the 13th. "When I saw my kid, how I saw my kid, that's when I knew what was going on."

Police also told the outlet that a third child, Jameel Penn Jr., saw his mother allegedly kill his brothers.

Authorities later claimed Williams "knowingly and intentionally" killed the two boys "by placing them in an oven and turning it on" sometime between midnight on October 13, 2017 and 11pm that evening. Though police said the boys had severe burns, the medical examiner reportedly disagreed; an autopsy report said their heads were stuck in a tipped-over oven.