One Tree Hill Star Paul Teal Dead at 35; Sophia Bush & Bethany Joy Lenz Pay Tribute

"I promise to fight to find joy in life as hard as you fought to live every single day," said his partner, who announced he was "taken too soon."

The stars of One Tree Hill are pay tribute to one of their own.

Paul Teal, who played movie star Josh for seven episodes on the show's seventh season, died on Friday, November 15, 2024. His partner, Emilia Torello, announced the news to her Instagram page on Saturday.

"The most thoughtful, inspiring, driven, self-disciplined, loving man passed away on Friday," she wrote, not revealing how he died but alluding to medical issues.

"Paul, you were my soulmate, my soon-to-be-husband, my rock, and my future. You filled my lungs with laughter, my stomach with butterflies, and my heart with love. You were taken too soon, in a battle that you fought bravely without fail," she captioned a black and white photo of the pair.

"While a part of me died with you, I promise to fight to find joy in life as hard as you fought to live every single day," she concluded. "The world is lucky to have even had a moment with Paul Teal, and I am the luckiest person in it, because I got to call you mine. I will love you forever."

Sophia Bush, who appeared in also nine episodes of the WB and CW series, shared a tribute to Teal on her Instagram Story after the news broke.

"Incredibly saddened to hear about the passing of Paul Teal," she wrote. "We are just starting to watch his OTH episodes on [her Drama Queens rewatch podcast] and he's such a talent."

She also included a string of broken heart emojis.

Bethany Joy Lenz, who was also a regular all nine seasons, paid tribute as well.

"My heart is heavy. Paul Teal was the kind of guy who lit up a room without trying. His bright smile, infectious laugh and kind heart made you want to be near him," she wrote, recalling working with him on a production of The Notebook in 2006.

"He was shy and funny and so so comfortable on stage. Wow. Like his second skin. You couldn't take your eyes off him," she continued. "Later, I was giddy to be directing an episode of One Tree Hill where I'd get to cast a new recurring character, Josh- the sleazy movie star. With his self-effacing sense of humor and willingness to dive fully into any character, Paul was perfect for the part. He was a joy to work with in any environment and so generous."