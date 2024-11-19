Chynna Phillips and Billy Baldwin Bicker Over Their Decision to Live Separately: 'We're Doomed!'

Instagram

After revealing that the couple have been living in separate homes in separate cities, Phillips and Baldwin delved deeper into their unique dynamic.

Touching on the "unspoken energy" that's been created between her and her actor husband since the move, in the video titled "We Went to the Dark Side," Baldwin joins his wife of nearly 30 years to discuss the matter while driving in the car.

"So we do have therapy today," Phillips says to her husband, who's in the drive's seat. "One thing I would like to cover is, you know, obviously there's been this unspoken energy between us. What would you call it?"

"I would call it roommates, basically. I would call it coexisting," Baldwin quips.

"I think when I told Billy, 'Hey, how would you feel about not living under the same roof every single day, 24/7...'" Phillips, who previously revealed that she and her husband reached an agreement to live in separate homes in different towns in an effort to strengthen their relationship, continues.

"I thought that was a really good idea," Baldwin chimes in, adding that he initially thought the setup was going to feel "natural" since they already experienced periods of time when they wouldn't see each other because of work obligations. "You're going to go do a show, I'm going to go to Europe and speak at a festival. Like, we have these built-in gaps where we're not together. It's going to happen naturally, we probably don't even have to schedule it."

While Baldwin was initially under the impression that their agreement was for them be together for three weeks at a time and then be apart for one week, he said he was surprised when his wife said she wanted the opposite.

"That's not what I meant," Phillips clarifies. "That was irresponsible for me to say. What I meant was, you know, we don't have a rigid schedule of when and when we don't see one another, but we have an understanding that we spend the majority of the month apart but we intersperse that with conjugal dates and pickle ball and therapy and movies."

While the two are mostly on the same page, they do start bickering when Baldwin broaches the topic of intimacy, telling his wife he feels like she's pulled away from his "numerous" attempts at physical intimacy -- including giving her a kiss on the head, pat on the bed -- but Phillips maintains she wasn't aware she was doing that.

When the disagreement ends, the two start laughing and Baldwins says, "We're doomed. We're so doomed."

Phillips first detailed their living situation during the Nov. 3 episode of California Preachin', including how she's staying in Santa Barbara while Billy lives in Beverly Hills.

"Billy and I are sort of in this new kind of arrangement that is actually really working for me. I don't know if it’s working for Billster, but I'm really happy with what we're doing," she said at the time. "Basically, it's totally unstructured . . . let me explain."

She continued, "I said to Billy, 'Look, why don't we just do a little test run to see what it feels like to have me in Santa Barbara, you in Beverly Hills, and then we flip-flop. Then in between, we have date nights together, we have therapy, we have dinner with the children and we go to the beach or the museum."

While Baldwin balked over his wife saying that the pair are an "allergy" to one another, Phillips maintained that the the couple, who married in 1995, share three adult children together: daughters Jameson, 24, and Brooke, 19, and son Vance, 22, still very much love each other and want to stay married.