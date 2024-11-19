Dorit Kemsley Says 'Blowout' Fights, 'Toxic' Behavior & Drinking Led to PK Split on RHOBH Premiere

Bravo

Dorit called her estranged husband a "full blown alcoholic" as she revealed why they split and if they're still having sex, before he -- in a conversation with Mauricio Umansky -- revealed he was behind the separation.

Seven months after Dorit Kemsley and PK announced their separation, the pair opened up about what caused the split on the Season 14 premiere of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

The episode kicked off with Dorit breaking the news to costar Erika Jayne, before the couple had said anything publicly. Erika was shocked and teared up upon hearing the news, as Dorit noted in a confessional how "ironic" it was she was confiding in Jayne ... who shadily said the Kemsleys would be the next couple to split at BravoCon.

"I don't think she saw something that I didn't see. I think she knew there was trouble in paradise, she had a shady question, she answered it with a shady answer," Dorit said of the viral moment.

Of the separation, she said, "It's sad and it's hard. It's also no secret we've had a really rough couple of years." She added that while most couples have issues, they work through them. PK, said Dorit, "was pouring alcohol on his" and things "got very, very, very toxic" between them.

In a confessional, she shared that while PK has "always been a drinker," it got "progressively worse and little fights would turn into blowouts." She then added, "We'd be in the gutter after a fight, screaming at one another. I don't want that toxic energy around small children."

To Erika, Dorit said she told him to "dry out," something which went from a "one week" thing to a full-on "journey."

She added that the separation wasn't due to one big thing, telling Erika nobody cheated and that there was "no catastrophic event" between them. She explained that, a week prior, they had another "moment over nothing" and sat down "like two mature adults" and "mutually decided that taking some space and separating is the best thing for us."

Dorit said that the pair were "taking it day by day" and they haven't put a time limit on anything.

Later in the hour, cameras were rolling after the estranged duo put out their official statement about the separation. PK was then seen meeting up with Kyle Richards' also-estranged husband Mauricio Umansky, where he shared his side of things.

"It feels super real and I didn't expect to react like this. I was fine this morning and then ..." he said, wiping away tears as he spoke with Mo, who -- speaking from experience -- told him to expect good days and bad days ahead.

PK said he looked at Kyle and Mo as an "inspiration" for how to navigate a separation in the public eye, before revealing that he and Dorit would not be telling their kids -- who are 8 and 10 years old -- that anything is wrong.

As she called him a "full blown alcoholic" and revealed PK has a sober coach while speaking with Kathy Hilton, PK told Mo that he's since gotten sober.

"I got sober. I got clear and I realized that were were just taking bites out of each other the whole f--king time. Dorit isn't the most able to listen, she's not," he added of his wife, who was seen insisting in her own conversation that she's a great listener. Dorit also revealed the pair do not still have sex.

"When we started dating, we were like Bonnie and Clyde ... and life got in the way, we had the babies, we moved. I was working, trying to sustain the lifestyle Dorit and I lived," he said, adding that he needed the separation so he could figure out how much each of them had to blame for things going wrong.

"I chose to stick by PK's side through a bunch of public scrutiny," Dorit said in her own confessional. "But for PK, it's poof, let's just get a separation. Isn't there a way to meet in the middle? Obviously. But not with someone like PK. It's black, it's white, it's extreme."

Whatever happens, she told Kathy, the two will remain "best friends forever and coparent our kids" -- even if they "realize we're not supposed to be married."