Wicked's Cynthia Erivo Responds to 'Inappropriate' Dax Shepard Asking How She Wipes With Long Nails

Getty

The Wicked star admitted she was "annoyed" by the question, before offering up an answer.

Dax Shepard is asking Cynthia Erivo the hard hitting questions.

While appearing on the November 18 episode of his Armchair Expert podcast, the 49-year-old actor asked the Wicked star how she goes to the bathroom with such a lengthy manicure.

"Can I ask you a really crazy question that's inappropriate?" Dax said, before adding, "When you're wiping your butt ..."

Cynthia already knew what he was about to ask, as she interjected -- "No one's afraid to ask."

The Broadway actress continued, "Everybody asks that question, and my answer is that nobody uses just their fingers to wipe their backside."

"You use tissue, correct?" she asked Dax. "And you wipe!"

Cynthia went on to explain how she manages to use toilet paper with her iconic nails, explaining that it goes on "the pads of the fingers," so she doesn't actually "feel" her nails when she's wiping.

She added, "I fold."

The 37-year-old has seen the online speculation and speculation surrounding her iconic long nails, admitting she is over the theories about her bathroom antics. Dax then asked if Cynthia was offended by the question, to which she answered honestly.

"I'm annoyed by it," she told Dax. "But I get it, but it's also like, I'm a functioning adult and I've never walked around smelling like, you know."

She added that she wipes "very well," before she joked that it's the people who don't have long nails who "need to check how they're wiping."

Cynthia has been sporting striking manicures throughout the Wicked press tour, in iconic addition to her amazing outfits looks. Additionally, her nails were very "important" to Cynthia during her journey taking on the role of Elphaba -- something lead hair and makeup artist for the film Frances Hannon told TooFab.