Ilona Maher Reveals If She Would Actually Do The Bachelorette & What's After DWTS (Exclusive)

Plus, the rugby star revealed she "blocked" the "mean people online", telling TooFab she does "deserve" to be on the ballroom floor.

As Ilona Maher heads to the finale of Dancing with the Stars, she is thinking about her next steps -- both on and off the dance floor.

After showing off her power in the Paso Doble, then winning over the hearts of the judges in the Viennese waltz alongside partner Alan Bersten, TooFab asked Ilona how she plans on staying in America's living rooms once the show is over.

"I would love to get back into rugby," Ilona told TooFab.

ABC/Toofab

"That's my home, there's more to be done, there's a World Cup next year and we want to get record numbers out to watch that and to get to experience rugby, this is going to be a whole new forum," she added of the Women's Rugby World Cup, which will be held in New Zealand in August - September next year.

Since joining DWTS this season, Ilona has grown a social media following that has fallen in love with her relatable and light-hearted personality. She hopes to also use those new fans to shine a light on her sport.

"What I have done with my following has been to get rugby out there so I want to use that to help my sport," she shared.

While Ilona has her eyes on rugby, many fans of the Olympian have their hopes set on Ilona becoming the next Bachelorette. She, however, is still unsure if that's a path she wants to stroll (or waltz) down.

"Look, I'm for the people and if people like it, I'll play up into it, I think it's a fun rumor to go around. Do I know if I'll do it? Probably not," she told TooFab.

It comes after she shared a hilarious TikTok of her getting some Bachelorette advice from fellow DWTS competitor and former Bachelor Joey Graziadei, who taught her how to hand out the coveted roses.

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

If the 28-year-old does decide end up deciding to go on the reality dating show, her pro dancing partner Alan has a few requirements.

"One stipulation, I'm a producer on it, I check the candidates, I'll take them on first dates," he interjected.

Ilona On Social Media Negativity

The pair left the ballroom floor with a solid score of 57 following their two numbers -- while nobody was sent home at the end of the semi-finals. Judge Carrie Ann Inaba got emotional as she critiqued Ilona's dances, in particular, saying that Ilona has "changed my life" and that she "deserves to be here."

The comment comes after Ilona has dealt with some negativity online.

"It [Carrie Ann's comments] made me feel really good because, I'm not the best dancer I am a rugby player, who's come to the show with no dance experience. That's what the show is about, it's about people coming in, trying something so new and out of their comfort zone," Ilona told TooFab.

She continued: "Yeah I may not be the best, but I am working hard every time and I am still giving performances that are nice to look at. I think I do deserve to be here and I'm happy to be in the finale."

Alan and Ilona then shared that they "blocked" those "mean people online".

Ilona & Alan's Friendship

The pair have formed a tight-knit friendship over the course of the season, with Ilona calling Alan a "life-long friend" and dedicating the second dance of the night to their friendship. They have high hopes for the grand finale next week with Alan sharing that he is going to "bring out every side of Ilona."

"I think her personality is something that is unmatched, we want to bring out the power, her sexiness but also her vulnerability and her softness," he added.

As for what it would mean to win the mirror ball ...

"It would mean a lot to me, it's been 11 hard weeks, I came into this competition not only to participate but to win," Ilona told TooFab. "I want to do this for Alan, he has one mirror ball, I want to add another to him because he is a great pro and he's one of the best out there."

"I want this for Ilona, I think she deserves it I think she has such a positive message for everyone who sees her, she's never complained once," Alan added. "I can be annoying and she just accepts it all. So we're doing it for her, we're doing it for Ilona."

With only one week left of rehearsals, the couples are going to have to step it up!