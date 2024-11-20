Masked Singer Miley Cyrus Night Reveals Controversial Child Star's Continuing Redemption Arc

Fox

It's Miley, y'all! The four remaining masks - Ice King, Royal Knight, Sherlock Hound & Strawberry Shortcake - try to make The Climb to next week's Group C final, but there's only room for three of them!

Put your hands up, they're playing your songs! The Masked Singer celebrated Miley Cyrus this week with the four remaining celebrities in Group C each taking on one of her iconic tracks after coming together for "Party in the U.S.A."

They also shared their connections to the "Wrecking Ball" singer, though none of them have one as iconic as a certain member of the panel. In a hilarious ad-lib before a break, Jenny quipped to Robin, "You know Miley very well." She was, of course, referring to their infamous VMAs performance in 2013 that involved a giant foam finger, but Robin quickly replied, "No, Miley and I have never met."

After the loss of Bethany Hamilton's Macaron last week, everyone left in this group had solid chops. So they were really going to have to reach deep to make "The Climb" to next week's Group Finals. It was make or break for Ice King, Royal Knight, Sherlock Hound, and Strawberry Shortcake -- because one of them was about to fall just short.

Let's jump right in with this week's mask. And don't worry, before we get to the shocking unmasking(s), we're going to make you power through the terrible (and occasionally good) guesses made by our illustrious panel of Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong and Rita Ora first. We do this because we love ... to torture you.

Group C Final 4

("Party in the U.S.A.," Miley Cyrus) It's just a matter of pitch, but Sherlock Hound really stood out by being so much lower than the other three Group C performers. He wasn't given a different part or anything, so every time he chimed in, we just heard him. That said, the other three sounded way more comfortable on the track, though all four gave solid enough vocal performances. This could be a tough night when it comes time for an elimination.

MILEY CYRUS NIGHT

Sherlock Hound

("Used to Be Young," Miley Cyrus) Sherlock Hound really built this performance to exciting heights, belting some of those chorus lines after a gentle -- almost deceptively so -- opening. There was so much heart and nuance and wistfulness in his delivery, he really captured the spirit of the original track, while making it sound like this was his own story (which in many ways it apparently is).

Clues & Guesses: Yet again, Sherlock Hound was giving all the baseball star clues, with talk of breaking a century-long clue this week in his new package. He tied to to his wilder and younger days when he was known for being "free-spirited and fun." In fact, of that curse, he says he "single-handedly" broke it, before reinventing himself later. Athlete turned musician?

On the visual side, we got a glass of sweet tea with an enormous, overflowing container of sugar cubes next to it, paw prints going up red slide, and a bull. We then got a Miley Cyrus clue in the form of a long, blonde wig. "Hannah Montana's not the only one with gorgeous long hair," he explained.

Another reason we suspect a superstar athlete is because Rhino (AKA Barry Zito) is Sherlock Hound's Masked Ambassador, which is a pretty big hint things might go that way. There were also lots of baseball hints throughout.

Barry said they'd shared "some of the best jam sessions ever," while Sherlock Hound shared that he was surrounded by music growing up, suggesting he learned cello, but would have rather been outside playing. His grandmother taught music while his father played piano.

He said it was rock music that "unleashed a passion" he then pursued. Throughout, visual clues included a red guitar, an eye patch, and a diamond record, while on stage we saw "#1 Hit" on his festival t-shirt. "I know what it’s like to be number one in the world," he suggested, which could refer to a sports championship as much as any musical achievement.

Sherlock Hound's vocal vulnerability saw Ken switch from an Adam Levine guess to Johnny Rzeznik. Rita reached for Hozier, while Robin thought of Brandon Flowers and Nate Reuss. Jenny was getting more of a Scott Stapp vibe from the range of his vocals, which triggered yet another clue from the Hound, who told her, "Your husband loves me."

In other words, he's trying to tell them that all these rock stars are nice comparisons, but they missed all those clues about the Curse of the Bambinos. Of course Donnie Wahlberg would love someone who broke that curse with the Boston Red Sox in 2004, right?

Bronson Arroyo was a starting pitcher for that '04 team that took down the St. Louis Cardinals. Then, in 2005, he released his debut album, Covering the Bases. He's been the internet's favorite guess since his first appearance, and these latest clues will only further their certainty.

Ice King

("Midnight Sky," Miley Cyrus) Ice King put a little punch in his vocals, which suited the song, but it also betrayed that he isn't quite as strong vocally as his competitors, and he's perhaps not as seasoned or polished as they are when it comes to singing. This was a solid vocal, but it didn't have quite the distinctive polish we were looking for.

Clues & Guesses: The latest clue package was all about making headlines for all the wrong reasons, and the fear Ice King felt before his truth was put out there. Apparently, he felt ready to tell his truth, but then regretted it after and tried to get the story pulled. It ran, though, and he found himself feeling so much lighter, and appreciative of those who could relate. Now, he hopes to put that chapter behind him.

Visual clues for Miley Cyrus Night included a spider and a "Lost and Found" box. On stage, Ice King added a Teen Choice 2008 surfboard, explaining, "For both Miley and me, our teenage dreams came true."

The first clue we got to Ice King's identity was his Masked Ambassador, Season 5's Russian Dolls, Hanson. The group shared that they actually had a hand in the start of his career, which sold out stadiums and saw him traveling the world.

Ice King added that he went into a "deep freeze" for a bit, but is hoping to use this show to ease his way back into music and his first love, singing. Visual clues included a passport, tower of speakers, chocolate cake pop, a snow globe, and palm trees.

On stage, his festival t-shirt slogan was "Drop the Fire Beat," which Ice King explained, "I've traveled the world dropping fire beats in front of massive crowds, but tonight has been the most lit." If this is somehow not a deejay, these clues are epic misdirects!

Ken again tried to justify his terrible Joe Jonas guess with this Teen Choice Award clue, connecting the Hollywood split sign in tonight's clues to the media coverage of his divorce from Sophie Turner.

Rita also thought of teen stars who've found themselves in some media trouble, considering Shia LaBeouf. Jenny, though, wasn't feeling that at all. Instead, she considered a star who's been in the spotlight more recently for sharing a difficult truth, Drake Bell. She also considered James Franco, who's always in the news.

Both even have ties to a spider as Bell voiced Spider-Man for Disney XD's Ultimate Spider-Man, while Franco portrayed BFF Harry Osborn. The internet hasn't been as convinced of this one, but their most popular guess lines up with Jenny's Drake Bell, while no one was really thinking of Franco.

Strawberry Shortcake

("Wrecking Ball," Miley Cyrus) Strawberry Shortcake chose a song that showcased the different layers of her talent, including a gentle side, that raw grit, and her power. She's really a world-class singer, though she performs with that hunger of someone who may have had the talent, but just never got the break they needed to break through.

Clues & Guesses: This week's package was all about her connections to Hannah Montana and Miley Cyrus, including that they shared the same dreams, attacked them the same way, grew up in front of the world, and even shared a stage at one point. She said the duo even leaned on one another after hobnobbing with the same brothers, and breaking their hearts.

Visually, we got an apple, a "Banana Montana" clapperboard after she threw a script in the air from a director's chair, and a shooting star. Her on-stage clue was a pair of red boxing gloves, one with a blonde wig and the other a marijuana leaf. "Miley has always been in my corner. She was even by my side when I made my debut," Strawberry Shortcake explained.

Season 7's Ringmaster, Hayley Orrantia, introduced her friend as Strawberry Shortcake's Masked Ambassador, calling her "a festival favorite." She shared they've been together through some of Hayley's "biggest milestones," too.

Speaking for herself, Strawberry Shortcake said that she'd always dreamed of performing in a big music festival as a headliner, but had to settle for sitting on the sidelines. That is, until she got the call to open "one of the most iconic ones." She called that day both sweet and a "slow burn," but worth the wait.

Visual clues throughout included sunny sunglasses, a kitten, rainbows, hearts, Instagram pictures, mushrooms, and an ice cream cone. On stage, her t-shirt read "Break a Leg," to which she added, "My breakthrough role showed the world my potential."

Ken considered that this could be an "undiscovered gem," better known for something outside of singing. His guess was Saturday Night Live star Chloe Fineman, who has a pretty famous Miley Cyrus impression. Rita picked up some JoBros vibes from the clue package to find Hilary Duff as a guess, while Robin wondered if maybe it's Ashley Tisdale, tying "the sweet life" in the package to her show, The Suite Life.

The internet, though, has been circling one half of Aly & AJ, Amanda Joy (AJ) Michalka. The kitten could tie to both her Catra roll on She-Ra and her role with sister Aly on Hellcats. Plus, she totally dated one of the JoBros (Joe, in fact), so that vibe also makes sense.

Oh, and that Hannah Montana connection could be that she has said sister Aly was offered that role before Miley landed it, while she was offered the role of Lilly Truscott. On top of that, AJ and Hayley Orrantio are very close, with AJ even in Hayley's wedding party!

Royal Knight

("When I Look at You," Miley Cyrus) Royal Knight definitely had an authentic country vocal on this track, which was heartfelt and beautiful. She performed it like it was her own anthem with a very rich tone, very polished and complete. This one didn't have a lot of vocal range because it didn't really need it. She was strong and confident and totally in command of this moment.

Clues & Guesses: The latest clue package was all about Royal Knight struggling through the darkness of bad relationships -- and blaming herself along the way -- until her own knight in shining armor helped bring her out of that darkness. She never gave up on love and now has found her north star, who ironically (considering the costume) calls her his "warrior."

Visual clues included a slashed purple banner of a flaming heart, a fall bouquet, sunset beach, gumball machine, and a set of red scrubs. Her on-stage clue was a highway sign for Nashville, which she explained, "Well, just like 'Party in the USA,' Miley and I would both prefer a Nashville party."

In her first week, Royal Knight was tied to Season 11's Afghan Hound, Savannah Chrisley, as her Masked Ambassador. Savannah called her the "toughest woman I know" and "one of the fiercest friends that I have."

Royal Knight then opened up about her her dreams of a fairy tale life turned instead into "heartbreak and terror" around every corner. She said she had to learn to put layers of armor on to protect herself, and she also had to break free of "you and I" and learn to be okay with just "me."

She said that she's now over "castles or kings," so long as she's giving "main character energy." Visual clues in the package included a red dragon (to "sleigh), butterflies, a glass slipper, storybooks, green trees, a TV remote, and a gold megaphone emblazoned with "The T."

On stage, her t-shirt read "Ready to Sleigh." Royal Knight explained, "No matter the season, I’m always ready to ‘sleigh’ the competition."

Rita was considering the body language spoke more of an actor, and tied the gumball machine to last season's Gumball, Scott Porter, tying it to his Dear John costar, Amanda Seyfried. Jenny was getting the actress vibes, too, based on the scrubs, and wondered if maybe it was 9-1-1 star Jennifer Love Hewitt, while Ken considered Aubrey Plaza.

The internet was getting more of a Jana Kramer vibe, though, with the One Tree Hill alum already enjoying some crossover success in the country music realm. She's also certainly been through a lot on the romance side, with situations involving domestic abuse and infidelity across three previous marriages, before finding her current husband, Allan Russell, with whom she shares a new baby. Oh and she unpacked all of this with Savannah Chrisley on the latter's podcast.

Another popular name tossed around has been Jessie James Decker, while there's even a little heat behind Nashville alum Hayden Panettiere as a possible guess. Both Jana and Jessie have recently sold homes in nashville, while Hayden has her own multi-million dollar home in the "Country Music Capital of the World." This one has everyone a little stumped.

UNMASKING 9

We were a little wary of Sherlock Hound after that opening group number, but after his solo outing, there was no way we could see him leaving. The same goes for both of tonight's women, which leaves Ice King … out in the cold. He's clearly got some vocal chops, but they're more limited and less connected than the other three artists. That was our logical choice, at least. But what did the audience and panel do?

They got this one right, at least, as it was Ice King who would get the boot. But could anyone actually guess who this is? Last week, they broke their Group B drought of zero correct answers when Rita got one right. It looked like one of them might was on the right track, but…

Robin Thicke: Cole Sprouse

Cole Sprouse Jenny McCarthy: James Franco (or Drake Bell)

James Franco (or Drake Bell) Ken Jeong: Joe Jonas

Joe Jonas Rita Ora: Shia LaBeouf

If our guess is right, Jenny talked herself out of the correct answer and into James Franco before stumbling back into it again. Would that be half-credit? Would it matter? Well, as it turns out, it kind of does matter because it was indeed Drake Bell. It's a good thing they're not keeping track of right guesses this season, or she might have had to settle one one … and gotten it wrong.

After his unmasking Drake opened up about his tumultuous year, which included revealing some extremely vulnerable truths about alleged sexual abuse he endured as a young star in Invesetigation Discovery's breakthrough Quiet on Set docuseries.