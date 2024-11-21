Ana Gasteyer Rips Diddy for SNL Appearance, Claims He 'Demanded a Totally Closed Set'

Getty

She lumped Diddy in with "the five a-holes in the six years I was there," opening up about his alleged behavior on set -- and how Will Ferrell made the rapper "uncomfortable" by crashing rehearsals.

Amid Sean "Diddy" Combs' ongoing legal issues and incarceration, Saturday Night Live alum Ana Gasteyer spilled about his alleged antics behind the scenes during a musical guest appearance on the show back in 1998.

Diddy appeared on the show in May 1998, performing his Godzilla soundtrack song "Come With Me" with Led Zeppelin's Jimmy Page, as the single sampled Zeppelin's "Kashmir." While appearing on this week's Las Culturistas podcast, Gasteyer, who starred on SNL from 1996 to 2002, claimed Diddy, "of course, like, shut down the whole building" while he was there.

"You can tell like the five a--holes in the six years that I was there when they would be like, 'So and so is in the building, everybody stay in your dressing rooms,'" Gasteyer recalled. "Which is applicable if you're a presidential candidate. But apart from that, really, it's my house. For P. Diddy, he demanded a totally closed set."

She went on to claim that, following Diddy's alleged demand, the writers encouraged Will Ferrell as he wandered onto the set while in character as a recurring behind-the-scenes show character he created named "Ron." The writers, she said, suggested, "Wouldn't it be so funny if Ron just went in?"

Ferrell, said Gasteyer, accepted the challenge and crashed the rehearsals -- saying Will, as Ron, "went on down the stairs, and he marched right in."

"And I have the video from the control room where Sean Combs is rapping with like, 'Da-na-na, da-na-na, da-na-na, da-na-na' behind him. And Ron's walking around, looking really disoriented," she continued.

"It is the greatest thing that's ever happened because what a deserved person to have their 'Kashmir' moment interrupted by Ron, and [Combs] really did not roll with it," she added. "He was very uncomfortable, but it was also just like, the artifice of all that faux importance."

She concluded her story adding, "Like what's gonna happen? You're gonna walk into the studio and you're gonna be like, 'I'm in the studio. I work here.'"

Ferrell shared his own version of the story back in 2020, saying he "sprinted" at the chance to crash the rehearsal after the writing staff suggestion. At the time, that control room footage Gasteyer was seemingly talking about was also shown, as Ferrell said, "I didn't really know what to do once I got up there."

Diddy, meanwhile, hasn't commented on the story.