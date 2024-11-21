Disturbing Arrest Video Shows Teen Stabbing Suspect Demand Police to 'F--king Shoot Me'

Onalaska Police Department

The victim called police, saying she woke up to the suspect — who has since been sentenced to prison time — attempting to strangle her, before stabbing her; shocking bodycam footage shows his dramatic arrest.

Disturbing video of what appears to be a teen stabbing suspect seeking death by cop before he's ultimately subdued and arrested alive and unharmed was recently released out of Wisconsin.

The startling video shows what went down when the Onalaska Police Department confronted then 17-year-old suspect Austin Bailey outside an apartment complex while still holding the knife they believe he used to stab a 15-year-old female victim.

According to a criminal complaint seen by ABC affiliate WEAU, it was the victim herself who contacted police on the morning of September 2, 2022.

Victim's Assault

The victim reported to authorities that she'd been stabbed while sleeping in her bedroom. As reported by WXOW, the victim said she woke to Bailey standing over her and attempting to strangle her.

When she began to resist, he allegedly pulled out a knife, stabbing her multiple times. Ultimately, she said she was able to fight him off, at which point he fled out a window. She further told dispatchers that her pinky finger was hanging off, per WEAU.

She was also able to identify her alleged attacker, telling police that it was Bailey, whom she'd been hanging out with earlier in the evening until a friend had told her he had taken unsolicited pictures of her sleeping and kept them in a folder on his phone named "love of my life." The victim told police she then told Bailey in a message to "lose her number," per the court filings.

The documents detail her injuries as including a stab wound to the head requiring staples, one to the left side of her neck requiring stitches, several lacerations on her upper left arm and chest, and a severe laceration to her left pinky finger.

Bailey's Arrest

Police reported receiving assistance from Bailey's mother in tracking him down. He was found at a nearby apartment complex holding a knife.

As seen in the bodycam arrest video, police first tried to get him to drop his weapon, but the teen did not comply. While we are unable to embed the video in this story, you can watch it in its entirety over on Law & Crime.

"I know things aren't good right now," one of the officers told him in the disturbing footage. "Like we said, it's not the end of the world. She's gonna be okay. This has gotta be it."

"F--king shoot me!" Bailey responded repeatedly, adding, "Shoot me or I'll stab myself. But either way, I'm gonna die."

Nobody was killed or seriously injured in the ensuing takedown and arrest, with police shooting their suspect with a nonlethal round before finally being able to subdue him and take him into custody.

Bailey's Sentencing

On September 7, 2022, Bailey was charged with attempted first degree intentional homicide with the use of a dangerous weapon, as well as burglary while armed with a dangerous weapon. He ultimately pleaded no contest to the attempted homicide charge in December 2023.

"I really wish I could take back what I've done and go back in time knowing what I know now," he said in court at his sentencing, per WIZM. La Cross County Circuit Court Judge Ramona Gonzalez responded that he was lucky the victim fought back or he'd be looking at life in prison had she died.

Bailey was sentenced to 16 years in prison, with time served, followed by four years of supervised release. During his sentencing, Bailey expressed remorse and said he'd spend the rest of his life trying to earn forgiveness. His mother also spoke on his behalf, per the outlet saying he'd been bullied in school.