Joey Graziadei Explains Why Ilona Maher Should Do The Bachelorette After DWTS (Exclusive)

After the Semi Finals of the competition series on Tuesday, the 29-year-old reality star told TooFab backstage that he would "love" to see Ilona take on the role.

"I think America would love to see Ilona in that position," he told TooFab exclusively, referring to fans of the Olympian who have been sharing their desire to see Ilona on the dating series.

Getty/Toofab

Joey also offered up some words of wisdom for Ilona, should she do it, having been The Bachelor himself.

"I would give her zero advice because she is a super star in her own right she will figure it out," Joey said.

He then referred to his viral TikTok with Ilona, where he was seen teaching her how to hand out the coveted roses.

"That was just a fun way to kind of obviously give little quirks about what it's like to be up there. I will be in her corner in whatever Ilona does moving forward because she is a super star," he added.

After a surprising twist in the Semi Finals, where no couple was sent home, Joey and his pro-dancer partner Jenna Johnson celebrated how much everyone left deserved to go into the grand finale.

"Everyone deserved it, they all put in so much time and effort and we just have such a great group. It's just amazing every time we're in the sky box watching each other's dances, rooting for one another so the fact that we all get to dance together one more time," Joey shared.

The five remaining couples have formed a close bond and fanbase like no other season.

"I think it's just the energy, you can really tell genuine energy the viewers feel that through the screen. There's great chemistry throughout all of us and they just have such positive vibes, so I think that's why it's so special," Jenna added.

The pair are not only celebrating making their way into the finale, but also the fact that Joey made history by being the first Bachelor to reach this point in the competition.

"[Jenna] was able to drag a Bachelor to the finale," Joey said, congratulating his partner.

"It feels awesome, you can only do as much as your student is able to do, so I am really happy that it is Joey to get that first ever title. He deserves it," Jenna added.