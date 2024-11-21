See Lindsay Lohan and Lacey Chabert Recreate Iconic Mean Girls Scene With Andy Cohen

YouTube/Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen

Elsewhere during Lohan's trip to the Watch What Happens Live clubhouse, she dished on the audition process for Parent Trap and the laugh out loud response she gave Disney exec, Michael Eisner, when he asked her where her twin sister was.

They made fetch happen!

Twenty years after they first played Cady Heron and Gretchen Wieners, Mean Girls stars Lindsay Lohan and Lacey Chabert reunited for a clubhouse performance of one of the film's most iconic scenes.

While appearing on Watch What Happens Live Wednesday, Lohan and Chabert joined host Andy Cohen, who hilariously played the part of Rachel McAdams' Regina George -- while sporting The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kim Zolciak’s actual wig, of course -- to recite lines from one of the lunchroom scenes from Mean Girls in which the Plastics explain the rules of high school to Cady.

The group -- Regina, Gretchen and Karen Smith (played by Amanda Seyfried in the film) -- attempt to give Cady the lay of the land, but Regina is preoccupied, worried about the calories in her Kälteen bars she's been eating to lose weight.

"Having lunch with the Plastics was like leaving the actual world and entering Girl World," Lohan recited. "And Girl World had a lot of rules."

Chabert, who easily stepped back into the role of Gretchen, told Lohan's Cady, "You can't wear a tank top two days in a row, and you can only wear your hair in a ponytail once a week. Oh, and we always vote before we ask someone to eat lunch with us. I mean, you wouldn't buy a skirt first without asking your friends if it looks good on you."

Cohen, for his part, did McAdams justice with his portrayal of Regina George.

"This queen will be playing queen bee, Regina George," he declared as he donned Zolciak's wig.

After getting confused over just how many calories were in those Kälteen bars, Cohen, as Regina, effectively gave up, opting for some comfort food instead.

"I'm getting cheese fries," Cohen quipped, while reading out one of the movie's many memorable lines.

Elsewhere during Cohen's sit down with Lohan, she dished on the audition process for her 1998 film, The Parent Trap -- which she told Cohen was the first and last film she's auditioned for.

In the update of a 1961 film, Lohan effectively did double duty, playing the part of twins Annie and Hallie, who are strangers until a chance meeting at summer camp unites them.

"The first movie that I auditioned for was The Parent Trap and I haven't auditioned since that," Lohan revealed, before sharing the laugh out loud response she gave Disney exec, Michael Eisner, when he asked her where her twin sister was.

"'Where's your twin?'" Lohan recalled Eisner asking her before realizing it was the then 12-year-old who was playing both parts. "And I was so young, I don't even know how I thought to say this but I'll never forget what I said, I said, 'Well you should've paid me double, 'cause I don't have one.'"

Lohan also dished on Freaky Friday 2, which has currently been in production, telling Cohen that she's recorded new music for the role.

"I have," Lohan said when asked if she's recorded any new music, with the singer-actress all but confirming that the new track is set to be on the soundtrack for the beloved Disney film.