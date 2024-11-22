Miami Inmates Had 'Miracle' Baby Behind Bars without Ever Touching -- Now, They Reveal How!

WSVN

The two are both behind bars for murder; speaking out from jail for the first time since welcoming a baby despite never meeting face-to-face, the pair reveal how Saran Wrap and an air conditioning vent made it possible.

Inmates Daisy Link and Joan Depaz had a child together, without meeting, while awaiting trial for murder inside the Miami-Dade County Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

Yes, you read that correctly.

Now, in their first on-screen interview with WSVN in Florida, the pair reveal how their "miracle" baby came to be, with Daisy comparing their situation to something you'd see in "some Lifetime Movie Network" film and Depaz saying she's like "the Virgin Mary."

Link, 29, is awaiting trial on second-degree murder charges, after she allegedly shot her husband -- who later died -- in the leg. Depaz, 23, has also reportedly been charged with murder. The two have never met face to face, despite Link getting pregnant with his child in late 2023; the child, a girl, was born in June.

Link's mother previously claimed Link told her she conceived after Depaz passed semen to her inside a glove through an air conditioning vent. Speaking with WSVN, however, the two revealed how they actually did it.

Per Link, the to started speaking to each other through the A/C vents, saying, "You would stand on the toilet actually to be able to talk to them." They then started passing notes and photos, before forming a romantic relationship, all while never seeing each other in person. "Being in isolation for so long you begin to spend hours and hours talking to this person, you know, to the point where it's almost as if you're in the same room with them," she added.

"I always really wanted to have a baby. And I'm not gonna get to do that for a really long time," said Depaz. "So if I had to choose somebody, you know, it would be you. And she was like, 'Yeah, we could do that.'"

The plan -- which Depaz said will "go down in history" -- involved making a line out of bedding material, before he "put the semen in Saran Wrap every day like five times a day for like a month straight."

"He would kind of like roll it up almost like a cigarette and he would attach it to the line that we had in the vent and I would pull it through," Link explained. "From there, I had placed it inside of, you know, the yeast infection applicators? I had placed it inside of there and then from there, yeah, I administered it."

It took a couple tries, but then Link was pregnant .. and "very excited" about it.