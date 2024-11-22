Woman Claimed Facebook, Wi-Fi 'Manipulated' Her Into Killing 2 Sons -- Now She's Been Sentenced for Murder

Bullitt County Detention Center/Facebook

One of the boys' fathers gave a heartbreaking impact statement before sentencing, while the woman's lawyer showed footage of her pleading for help before the murder.

A Kentucky mother was sentenced to two life sentences in prison Friday, after pleading guilty to murdering her two sons.

Tiffanie Lucas, 33, of Shepherdsville admitted to shooting 6-year-old son Maurice and 9-year-old son Jayden in the head in November 2023. Both boys died from their injuries at the hospital.

The judge gave Lucas the maximum sentence possible, with Lucas eligible for parole in 20 years. Prosecutors, however, told WDRB the chances of her ever getting out of prison are "slim to none."

The Murders of Maurice & Jayden

On November 8, 2023, the sound of gunshots were captured on a Ring camera near Lucas' home, before Lucas herself ran out of the residence pleading for help. A neighbor responded, finding the boys and calling police.

Responding officers reportedly said Lucas collapsed in the driveway before telling him that her "kids were dying" inside. The two children were found next to the gun, covered in blood.

When she was questioned by police, Lucas reportedly said, "I'm in such a bad spot," "I'm so stupid" and "I would never do anything like this unless someone manipulated me."

Per Detective Richard Beahl, who testified during a previous court appearance, Lucas "made statements that she was being manipulated through Facebook, through the internet or through Wi-Fi ... into doing what she did."

Victim Impact Statements

Lucas previously entered a not guilty plea, while attorneys were reportedly seeking an insanity defense. In October, however, she changed her plea to guilty.

Before sentencing, her attorneys gave their first comments on the case, reportedly claiming Lucas had "powerful delusions" on the day of the shooting and tried to shoot herself, but it jammed. They also showed video to highlight her apparent mental state leading up to the murders, including footage where she was reportedly seen pleading, "I need to have good people around me. I need family. I need help."

Maurice Baker Sr., the father of one of the victims, gave an impact statement as well before Lucas was sentenced -- claiming she "held my son over my head."

"So many birthdays he missed. I had a party planned, and she never let him come. I begged her," he said. "The last time I texted her I asked her, please can I just talk to my son? She ignored me."

He also reportedly looked directly at Lucas, saying, "You know what you are."

"I'll never see my son again," he said. "Jayden's family will never see him again ... they don't have a second chance."