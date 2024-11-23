Angelina Jolie Reveals Which of Her 6 Children is 'Extremely Private'

Getty

Angelina Jolie is opening up about how her children view their privacy as kids of two famous parents.

In an interview with Good Morning America, which aired on Thursday, the actress -- who shares Maddox, 23, Pax, 20, Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 18, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 16, with ex Brad Pitt -- shared that her kids are "quite private," and aren't interested into getting into acting like their parents.

"None of my children want to be in front of the camera [at] this time," said Jolie, 49.

"They're quite private," she continued, before revealing which child values their privacy the most. "Shiloh's extremely private."

"They weren't born with privacy, right?" Jolie added of her kids. "So I hope they can have that as they grow old. So we'll see."

The Oscar winner -- who is promoting her new film Maria -- expressed her joy that her two oldest children, Maddox and Pax, worked on the movie, in which she plays opera singer, Maria Callas.

"My boys were on set which was amazing," Jolie said. "And all of my children suffered through my early opera singing in the house before I got kind of good, which was a nightmare."

When GMA's Michael Strahan asked Jolie if there is anything in her life that "compares to [Callas'] love of singing," Jolie shared, "My motherhood."

"It's my happiness. You can take everything else away from me. Nothing else matters," she said.

In addition to Maddox and Pax, Vivienne has been working in entertainment, particularly in live theater.

Vivienne worked alongside her mom as a volunteer assistant on the Broadway production of The Outsiders, which was produced by Jolie.

The production went on to win Best Musical at the 2024 Tony Awards. Vivienne attended the award show with her mom.

Jolie previously shared that she gained a new appreciation for the art form by watching it through her daughter's eyes.

"I had the privilege of watching everyone work over this last year to make it into what it is, and Vivienne has been there the whole way," she told Deadline of the musical in June.

"For me, it was a moment to learn more about Viv," she added.

Meanwhile, the following month, Vivienne was spotted working as an usher at the anniversary reunion concert for Reefer Madness: The Musical. The teen was on the clock, wearing a headset as she helped gusts find their seats and worked with other organizers at The Whitley in Hollywood, California. People was the first to report on her gig, while TooFab has confirmed she was working the event.