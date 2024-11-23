Paris Hilton Claims She's 'Never' Had Botox or Cosmetic Surgery

Getty

"I feel really proud that I'm all natural," the 43-year-old reality star says, adding that she's been following her mom Kathy Hilton's skincare advice since she was a child.

Paris Hilton is sharing whether she's ever had cosmetic procedures or gone under the knife.

During an appearance on Friday's episode of The Zach Sang Show podcast, the 43-year-old reality star claimed that she's "all natural," saying that she's "never" had plastic surgery or non-surgical cosmetic procedures, including Botox and fillers.

After host Zach Sang told Paris that she's "aging backwards," the mom of two joked that she's "Benjamin Button."

"I feel really proud that I'm all natural," she continued. "I've stayed out of the sun. I've never done any Botox, injectables, no surgery, nothing."

After Sang appeared shocked, Paris said that her mom, Kathy Hilton, gave her skincare advice when she was just a child.

"My mom told me when I was 8 years old, 'Paris, stay out of the sun,'" she recalled. "Then she taught me this amazing 10-step skincare routine. So I've literally been doing that since [I was] 8."

The Simple Life star also shared that she also has a personal spa in her home, where she seemingly can access all of the high-quality skin and wellness treatments one could get at a luxury spa.

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

"I've also built a spa in my house called the Sliving Spa," she said. "It has the most epic LED lights, hydrafacial machines, hyperbaric chamber, cryotherapy. It's basically a real spa that you would see."

When Sang said she's "gonna slive forever," Paris replied, "Yeah. That's the plan. My husband's like, 'Forever is not long enough, so we need the Sliving Spa at the house.'"

Although Paris said she's been following her mom's advice to stay out of the sun since she was a child, she's found other ways to achieve that beach glow.

"Since I was a kid, my mom always taught me to stay out of the sun. She said it would destroy my skin. I'm so happy I listened to her," the "Stars Are Blind" singer shared during an interview with Allure in May while promoting her collaboration with Tan-Luxe.

"At the same time, I never wanted to be pale. I've been spray tanning since I was a teenager," she continued, before sharing that there were times when she went a little overboard. "Back in the day, there were times when I literally looked orange."

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

At the time, Paris -- who shares son Phoenix, 22 months, and daughter London, 1, with husband Carter Reum -- posted a funny video to her TikTok account, in which she joked about her daughter being "pale."

"I got a spray tan last night, and she was like, 'The usual?' And I was like, 'Yes,' because usually, I like to be really tan," a tan Paris said in the clip while holding her then 5-month-old daughter.

"But I wasn't thinking about you," she told her daughter. "You're so pale. You've never been in the sun and we can't spray tan you."