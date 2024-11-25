Cher Details Decision to 'Loan Out' Her Virginity at 14 for 'Revenge' at Boy Who Dismissed Her

Getty

In the music icon's new memoir, she opens up about her first time having sex, which she called "a massively overrated experience."

Cher is getting candid about her first time having sex.

In her new memoir Cher: The Memoir, Part One, which was released on Tuesday, November, 19, the music icon recalled losing her virginity at the age of 14.

But it wasn't the loved-up story you'd expect, or even one of young hormones taking over. Instead, the now 78-year-old singer said she did it to get revenge on a boy she was dating.

Cher said that she had crush on a boy in her neighborhood and that they began dating when she was 14, writing that they would kiss in her bedroom. Soon, however, the "Believe" singer noticed that the boy's behavior began to change when he was around his friends.

"[He] was sweet enough when we were alone, but as soon as his friends came around, he'd treat me like an embarrassing kid," Cher details.

One day, when the boys were planning to go out to a restaurant, Cher says they laughed and mockingly asked her boyfriend if he was going to bring "that kid" -- at which point he "ditched" her.

"I was so hurt when he did that, I had revenge sex with him. I had never wanted to. Otherwise I would have done it one of the five hundred other times he asked," Cher writes. "But I was so angry at being dismissed, I decided to, if not lose, loan out my virginity to him."

"When what turned out to be a massively overrated experience came to an end, I asked him, 'Is that it? Are we finished?' Then I told him to go home and never come back," she continues, adding, "I wanted him to feel just as dismissed as he'd made me feel."

While Cher said the boy tried to make it up to her later on, she never spoke to him again.

The Burlesque star also wrote that she heard her mother's voice in her head after the first time she had sex.

"My mother warned me that the minute I lost my virginity she'd know because she'd see it in my eyes, so after the romp with the Italian, I ran to the mirror to check," she writes. "I half expected to see the word SEX flashing in fluorescent letters across my forehead, but I couldn't spot anything different, and she didn't either."

While she kept the experience a secret from her mother, Cher did tell her girlfriends, whom she says used to talked nonstop about "fooling around with boys" but never going to "fourth base."

"I reported to my friends that the 'thing' they were constantly talking about was no big deal and that they should carry on kissing," she recalls.

That's not the only intimate confession Cher makes in the memoir. Elsewhere in the book, she recounts kissing actor Warren Beatty when she was just 15 while driving in Hollywood.

She says that she had borrowed her adoptive father's car one day and was cut off by a convertible on Sunset Boulevard. The driver turned out to be Beatty -- who was 25 at the time and had just starred in 1961's Splendor in the Grass.

"Ten years older than me, Warren was so drop-dead gorgeous I had to steady myself as he asked my name," Cher writes. The singer-actress said Beaty ended up inviting her to his home for something to eat.

After giving her a tour of his home and serving her cheese and crackers, Cher says he "then leaned in and kissed" her, and she "kissed him back."

Cher also detailed the first time she learned about her real name. The shocking revelation came when she decided to legally change her name to simply Cher.

While the Grammy winner wrote that she "believed Cherilyn was [her] name," it was actually listed as "Cheryl" on her birth certificate.

The songwriter noted, "My mother had no idea [what to name me], but the [nurse] insisted so she replied, 'Well, Lana Turner’s my favorite actress and her little girl's called Cheryl. My mother's name is Lynda, so how about Cherilyn?'"

Her mom, Georgia Holt, reacted by saying, "Give me a break." However, Cher was "officially registered as Cheryl."

The performer officially changed her name to just "Cher" in 1979 after dropping the surnames of her of dad John Paul Sarkisian, stepdad Gilbert LaPiere and ex-husbands Gregg Allman and Sonny Bono.

"It's better for me than having people wonder if they should call me Mrs. Allman or Mrs. Bono or Mrs. Bono Allman or Miss Cher or whatever," she explained on The Tonight Show With Johnny Carson at the time.