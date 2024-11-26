Kristin Cavallari Disses 'Manipulative' Scott Disick for Trying to Reconnect Years After Hookup Rumors

Getty

After reading aloud DMs she says she recently received from Scott Disick on her podcast, Kristin Cavallari called him reaching out "classic textbook manipulation control bulls--t."

The last time Kristin Cavallari and Scott Disick were associated with one another in a media story was when rumors dropped in a 2011 issue of Life & Style of an alleged hookup between the reality stars during a 2009 break in his relationship with Kourtney Kardashian.

Cavallari insists she knows "for a fact" that Disick was behind the rumors, insisting he did it "to piss off Kourtney."

That's why she's not having it after Disick allegedly reached out to her in an attempt to reconnect all these years later. The Hills alum talked about Disick on the latest episode of her Let's Be Honest podcast, where she read out DMs she claimed to have received from The Kardashians star.

Disick's 'Manipulative" DM

As reported by Page Six, Cavallari claims Disick wrote her, "Hey!!! It's been such a long time, it’s crazy. Kind of crazy how our lives ended up being kind of similar. I feel like it would be so good to see you and catch up and talk about the things you’ve got to go through with kids and changing your life around over and over."

"I really miss you though and wish I would have reached out earlier just been busy trying to be the best dad I can be," Cavallari continued to read on her podcast. "I don't have time for much but trying to think about myself a little bit again. Trying, anyway. Hope to hear from you. Just text me so it’s easier to chat."

After reading through the message she says Disick sent her, she called its receipt "interesting timing," reminding her listeners how she's basically been "ripping the f--king" Kardashians for months now on her podcast.

She called the message the "most manipulative" thing she's ever seen, describing it as "classic textbook manipulation control bulls--t."

TooFab has reached out to Disick's rep for comment on Cavallari's claim.

Kristin & the Kardashians

Adding some context to the DMs, and some history, Cavallari explained that she used to be close with the Kardashians, and had actually become "really good friends" in particular with Kourtney.

Everything fell apart, though, after she hung out with Disick and some friends in Las Vegas while he and Kourtney were in the middle of one of their many breakups ... and shortly before Kourtney gave birth to Disick's son Mason.

The fallout from that trip was headlines that she and Disick had hooked up -- headlines Cavallari has vehemently denied for more than a decade now, and is convinced came from Disick himself.

"I know for a fact [he did it] to piss off Kourtney," she told her listeners on Tuesday's show.

"A lot of times when a girl sees that a guy has moved on, they're like, 'I want him back,'" she said. "And it worked. They got back together."

That was the end of her relationship with Kourtney and the rest of the family, though, even though Cavallari insists nothing ever happened. She said that when she spoke to Kourtney about the rumors, she was told, "I have sisters, and I would just never put myself in that situation."

Cavallari previously noted the timing of this scandal dominating the headlines, calling out the family for this "great distraction" at a time when Kim Kardashian was divorcing Kris Humphries after just 72 days of marriage.

"I just think, what convenient timing for them with their show premiering next week. With everything that's going on for Kim, I feel like they're trying to take the heat off her," Cavallari said in 2011 on Access Hollywood.