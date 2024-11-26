Ariana Madix, Lala Kent, Katie Maloney & Andy Cohen React to Vanderpump Rules Cast Shakeup

Bravo

The Bravolebrities took to social media to react to the news that VPR will be back for Season 12 with a new cast of SUR-vers, relegating some of the OG cast to 'The Valley,' with the rest left to pursue other opportunities on Bravo and elsewhere.

It's the end of an era!

After Bravo announced that Vanderpump Rules had been renewed for season 12 with a major cast shakeup, some of the show's stars took to social media to share their reactions as they bid farewell to the long-running reality TV series.

"Vanderpump rules, you will forever be that girl 💖," Ariana Madix began in her statement. "i was up til 4am looking for all the right pics and the right words, but there's no post or caption that could ever encapsulate everything."

"I am forever grateful to have been a part of such an incredible cultural phenomenon.

thank you @Bravo, @LisaVanderpump, @EvolutionMedia for every experience over the last 10+ years," she continued. "thank you to every single crew member, producer, and our showrunners. seeing you guys every summer was like coming home to see family! that i will miss very much but you have my number so… just text me 😂"

"thank you especially to the fans. you’ve been the constant over the last decade your love and support is what I'll miss the most about it ending. you made this show what it is," she concluded. "to the fans who have shown up for us, old and new, it’s all because of you that we are here. im feeling at peace with closing this chapter and im excited for everything that is to come. i don’t know that these were the best days of our lives, but they were definitely something special 💖"

Lala Kent shared photos of her from the show, from her first appearance in season 4 in 2015, to some shots from recent reunions and BTS photos with her and her other castmates, including Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute and others who exited the series in previous seasons.

"Where to begin. I was a young girl from Salt Lake City who made her way to L.A. I would introduce myself as Lauren, but because my childhood best friend referred to me as Lala, my nickname quickly stuck. Sur was a place that became home. I found myself not only sipping on vodka sodas there, but behind a hostess stand… it still to this day is the most intimidating job I've ever had," Kent wrote. "A short time later the opportunity to be on a show called Vanderpump Rules landed in front of me. I have such mixed feelings right now."

While the mother of two said she doesn't like change, the changes to the show are something she welcomes, adding, "It's no secret I do not like change. This is the exception. I want to say thank you for rocking with us for so many years. This show changed my whole life. I'm unbelievably grateful for every moment. I'm unbelievably grateful for Bravo, for NBCU, for our crew, the entire cast, and most importantly all of you. We rocked this bitch until the wheels fell off 💃."

Katie Maloney took to her Instagram Stories to react to the news, sharing one of her first photos from the show's intro in one of SUR's iconic uniforms.

"It's a mixed bag. But I wouldn't change a thing. Thank you for the memories and the love this last 11 years," the Something About Her co-owner wrote.

Bravo exec, Andy Cohen, also weighed in, taking to X to share a line from the Vanderpump Rules theme song with a slight tweak, writing "These were the best days of our lives..."

these were the best days of our lives… — Andy Cohen (@Andy) November 26, 2024 @Andy

According to an announcement from the network Tuesday, Bravo has renewed the show for Season 12 but with some major changes.

The network says the show will now feature Lisa Vanderpump "and a new group of close-knit SUR-vers." Sources say Kent, Scheana Shay, Brock Davies and Tom Schwartz will appear on spinoff The Valley next season, while they could possibly appear on Vanderpump Rules and elsewhere in the Bravoverse going forward.

As for the future of the rest of the cast, include James Kennedy, Tom Sandoval and others, that remains unclear.

While the Vanderpump Rules matriarch didn't react to the news on social media, she did share a statement via Bravo, calling filming the show over the last 12 years "extraordinary."

"The last 12 years of filming have been an extraordinary run full of laughter, tears and everything in between," the restaurateur and reality star said. "I can't thank enough those who have shared their lives. How I love you all. In the restaurant business, one shift always gives way to another. Cheers to the next generation of Vanderpump Rules."

Vanderpump Rules first premiered on Bravo in January 2013, and followed a close knit group of servers at the West Hollywood restaurant. Over the years, the show has seen some of it's cast come and go as Lisa opened new restaurants, the cast embarked on its own business ventures, and became more intermingled within each other's lives -- even launching a cheating scandal that would captivate the world.

Season 10 was met with record ratings, with season 11 falling closely behind post-Scandoval, but a shakeup had been rumored for some time now, as ratings for the long-running series were down following the COVID-19 pandemic.