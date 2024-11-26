Mom Who Killed Two Sons Says 'I'm Not Crazy, I Love My Boys So Much' In Bizarre Interrogation Video

Law&Crime

Tiffanie Lucas said video games and YouTube had something to do with her sons' brutal murders, telling police she "felt like someone put something upon my house" in chilling video taken moments after the killings.

Newly-released video shows convicted murderer Tiffany Lucas' behavior in the moments after she killed her two sons.

Tiffanie Lucas, 33, of Shepherdsville admitted to shooting 6-year-old son Maurice and 9-year-old son Jayden in the head in November 2023. Both boys died from their injuries at the hospital. She was given two life sentences last week, with the judge handing down the maximum sentence possible; with Lucas eligible for parole in 20 years.

Video shared by Law&Crime -- which isn't embeddable but can be viewed at their site -- first shows her laying on the ground on the driveway of her home as a second wave of officers respond to the home.

She's already in handcuffs at the time, as she tells the recording officer her name is Tiffanie. She adds that she hasn't been using drugs or drinking, before telling the officer she "don't feel right" when asked why she can't stand up straight.

The video them cuts to the interrogation room, as she tells the officer watching her in the room to stop moving his fingers.

"I'm watching you on camera move your fingers several times. You keep moving them. Stop. I'm watching," she tells him. "It's not right. Stop!"

She also claims he's moving them to every sound that's being made, before a phone starts going off as the interviewing officer enters the room.

"Why is it doing that? Soon as you walk in the door, that's weird. As soon as you walk, it's not right," she tells him. "Every time I say something, your phone is going off."

The second officer then asks her to tell her a little about herself, like where she's from, before she opens up about her sons, unprompted.

"I know I look crazy but I'm not crazy. I love my children. I love my boys so much. I wouldn't hurt them but I just felt like I was letting them play the video games and I wasn't like focusing how I was supposed to, you know?" she tells him.

"Video games and the YouTube and the kids, it just messes their minds up to where people can manipulate their parents or do whatever they want," she continues. "I feel like someone put something upon my house or me or something. I just don't feel right. I don't do this. I love my kids."

She then starts breaking down in sobs.

The Murders of Maurice & Jayden

On November 8, 2023, the sound of gunshots was captured on a Ring camera near Lucas' home, before Lucas herself ran out of the residence pleading for help. A neighbor responded, finding the boys and calling police.

Responding officers reportedly said Lucas collapsed in the driveway before telling him that her "kids were dying" inside. The two children were found next to the gun, covered in blood.

When she was questioned by police, Lucas reportedly said, "I'm in such a bad spot," "I'm so stupid," and, "I would never do anything like this unless someone manipulated me."

Per Detective Richard Beahl, who testified during a previous court appearance, Lucas "made statements that she was being manipulated through Facebook, through the internet or through Wi-Fi ... into doing what she did."

Tiffanie Lucas' Sentencing

Lucas previously entered a not guilty plea, while attorneys were reportedly seeking an insanity defense. In October, however, she changed her plea to guilty.

Before sentencing, her attorneys gave their first comments on the case, reportedly claiming Lucas had "powerful delusions" on the day of the shooting and tried to shoot herself, but it jammed. They also showed video to highlight her apparent mental state leading up to the murders, including footage where she was reportedly seen pleading, "I need to have good people around me. I need family. I need help."

Maurice Baker Sr., the father of one of the victims, gave an impact statement as well before Lucas was sentenced -- claiming she "held my son over my head."

"So many birthdays he missed. I had a party planned, and she never let him come. I begged her," he said. "The last time I texted her I asked her, please can I just talk to my son? She ignored me."

He also reportedly looked directly at Lucas, saying, "You know what you are."

"I'll never see my son again," he said. "Jayden's family will never see him again ... they don't have a second chance."