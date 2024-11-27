Florida Mom withheld Daughter's Insulin, Ignored Screams for Days Before Drowning Her: Police

Osceola County Sheriff's Office/FOX 35

Kelsey Glover -- who once worked at child protective services -- has been charged with her 14-year-old daughter Gisele's murder, with court docs revealing the disturbing chain of events allegedly leading to the girl's death.

A Florida mother is accused of withholding her 14-year-old daughter's insulin, making her "bedridden," before ignoring her cries for help and, ultimately, killing her.

Kelsey Glover, 35, was arrested last week and initially charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and battery after allegedly attacking her roommate -- who said she was trying to stop Glover from drowning daughter Giselle -- before officials also charged her with first-degree murder.

According to Glover's arrest warrant, via Law&Crime, her roommate said Giselle was diabetic and received her insulin via a pump -- which Glover allegedly took her off of on November 18. This action allegedly caused the teen to become "sick, vomiting and eventually bedridden."

The girl then began crying for help, said the roommate, with Glover allegedly keeping her daughter "in the master bedroom with music playing to drown out her screams."

The roommate -- who FOX 35 Orlando said was a live-in caregiver -- said that on November 20, Glover asked her to help give her daughter a bath -- before she allegedly "started to submerge [Giselle's] head underneath the bath water." The caregiver then said she tried to intervene, causing a fight between the two women -- with Glover allegedly threatening to kill the witness with a hammer, swinging it at her and chasing her around the home.

The Osceola County Sheriff's Office confirmed they responded to the home that day, after the caregiver called 911 and claimed "someone by the name of Kelsey had killed a 14-year-old child at the address by drowning them and had attacked the 911 caller with knives and a hammer."

Deputies found the teen inside, unresponsive; she was later pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

Glover was initially booked for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and battery. After the medical examiner listed the cause of death as drowning and the manner of death as Homicide, the Sheriff obtained a warrant for Glover on charges of first-degree murder.

She's currently being held at the Osceola County Jail without bail; a pretrial detention hearing has been set for December.

According to FOX 35, Glover once worked as a Child Protective Investigator Trainee for the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office in 2020. She reportedly worked there for four months and was trained to "investigate abuse and neglect reports and assess threats in homes."

Victim's Father Issues Statement

Giselle's father, DJ Glover, shared a statement to a GoFundMe page which has raised more than $17,000.

In a "final letter to my daughter," he referred to Giselle as "Daddy's Princess" -- and began, "I write this letter to you with tears in my eyes and a heart heavy with the weight of the loss we all feel."

"Words can't truly capture the emptiness that fills every corner of our lives without you. From the moment you were born, you were the strongest soldier God ever created. You never let your type 1 diabetes define you or hold you back," he wrote. "Instead, you turned it into something that inspired us all, showing us how to take life's challenges and turn them into stepping stones."

Praising her intelligence and "pure" heart, he said his daughter "always cared so deeply about others."

"I will forever cherish the love you had for your brother, the joy you found in teasing him, the way you two would plot together to get what you wanted. And we all knew, it was hard to say no to Princess Giselle," he continued.

"There's so much I’ll never get to do with you, things I had dreamed of like buying your first car, spending my whole check on your prom dress, walking you down the aisle, and sharing that first father-daughter dance," DJ shared. "But I hold tight to the memories we did make, and I take comfort in knowing you were loved beyond measure. You were a child of God, and I find peace in knowing that you no longer suffer, that you can now dance and sing in His presence, just as your heart always deserved."