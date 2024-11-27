Taylor Frankie Paul Has More Deets and Receipts as Feud Over MomTok Sex Scandal Escalates

TikTok

Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Paul and MomTok group member Makenna Gibbons -- who was part of the scandal, but not the show -- have been slinging accusations and receipts back and forth all over TikTok.

If there's one thing about Taylor Frankie Paul, she's going to share her side no matter how it's received. In this case, she quickly jumped in to defend herself when new allegations dropped about the viral MomTok sex scandal that made headlines even before The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.

The latest allegations appearing to involve Paul come from Makenna Gibbons, who was part of that original scandal but did not appear on the first season of the reality show.

Makenna Gibbons' Story

Gibbons dropped a five-part series of videos on November 25 to her TikTok, where she claimed that she and her then-husband only briefly participated in the "soft-swinging" MomTok scandal that got exposed.

She said that both times it was with an unnamed couple -- confirmed to be Paul and her then-husband in subsequent videos as she and Paul began exchanging accusations and tossing receipts back and forth over the next couple of days.

"We did switch partners and soft-swinging happened," Gibbons admitted at the start of her first video series, saying that things quickly changed for her when she noticed her husband might be catching feelings.

Gibbons said her husband admitted that he and this partner -- later confirmed to be Paul -- "both recognize that we get along really well and that things could grow." But because they're both happy in their marriages, they "don't want to go down that route."

That was after the first encounter, per Gibbons. After the second encounter, which Gibbons said was also the last, she said she told him, "If this is what you want then we can divorce now, because I won't participate."

She also claimed she then spoke with the woman half of that couple, telling her that she and her husband were done with any sort of "soft-swinging," only to purportedly find out that not only had her husband kissed this woman, but that they'd had sex.

She further said that a friend not only told her about Paul's physical intimacy with her husband, but also that the pair had been meeting up "for some time," declared their love, and were apparently planning to leave their spouses for one another.

Taylor Frankie Paul's First Admissions

Paul seemingly confirmed at least part of this narrative when she first exposed the "soft-swinging" MomTok scandal back in June 2022. At that time, as noted by People, she said that she and her husband had an agreement in their open relationship to "not go all the way" or catch feelings.

She then admitted she "did step out of that agreement" and even fell in love with one of the husbands she was swinging with. If said husband was Gibbons', that would align with Gibbons' claim that they'd declared love to one another.

Back on September 4 of this year, Paul told The Viall Files that she had decided to speak out publicly after seeing some of the other MomTokers liking comments referring to her as a "cheater" and "husband stealer," admitting she didn't fully think through what exposing the whole group would do, but wanting to push back against that narrative.

"So I got online, not thinking at all, but like, 'Hey yes, I did do this, but we were also all hooking up just the other night,'" she said.

"It just didn't feel like it was fair," she added at the time. "There was a lot more to the story than just I am some sort of home wrecker."

Paul and Gibbons Back and Forth

Once again, it looks like Paul is stepping in with "a lot more to the story," this time in response to Gibbons' initial five-part exposé about her experiences -- which might not have named names, but was clearly pointing right at Paul.

Jumping on the same platform, Paul's first TikTok pushed back at some of Gibbons' claims, with Paul writing that Gibbons "never asked to stop" the "soft-swinging" that was happening. In fact, she claimed that Gibbons "was one of the instigators, and sent HER husband to get me, but tell your side sis."

As La Roux' "Bulletproof" played in the background, she followed up a video of her dancing with one of her and Gibbons kissing and laughing, then a photo of her, Gibbons and presumably Gibbons' then-husband (with his face covered by a clown face emoji), and finally some chat alerts from April 2 that would seem to confirm Gibbons was fully onboard with what was happening.

Gibbons then responded to this video with yet another TikTok where she pulled her own receipts (and started naming names), pushing back against the text screenshot Paul showed by offering a more expansive screenshot of that exchange where Gibbons expressed more confusion and reservations than enthusiasm.

She also shared another text conversation with Paul from that time, where she wrote that she didn't like feeling she was being painted as bisexual when she is not -- which is why she now feels it's odd that Taylor used video of them kissing as part of her own receipts.

Paul then responded again with even greater detail in yet another follow-up video where she said that Gibbons' explanation of her April receipts in the above TikTok don't jive with a group trip they'd all planned together in May, where they were all purportedly still hashing out their boundaries.

"It's frustrating when they're all coming out to tell the truth and it's a little bit of, 'I didn't really want to do it,' 'I wanted to stop,' 'I wasn't enjoying it,'" Paul said in her latest TikTok. "They enjoyed it!"

She also said that it was her ex who brought the couples together and said he wanted it to stop -- not Gibbons -- as she's been saying since she first broke this story.

"I owned my part, why can't they own willingly doing it and never voiced to stop?" she questioned in the caption of her video, while also saying this would be her final comments about it.

We'll just have to wait and see if that's true about either Paul or Gibbons.