Jana Kramer Reveals If She'd Return for One Tree Hill Revival from Sophia Bush & Hilarie Burton (Exclusive)

Getty

Jana Kramer isn't saying no to a return to One Tree Hill.

TooFab spoke to Kramer after her elimination on The Masked Singer Thursday night, where she dished on the One Tree Hill reboot in the works, and revealed whether or not she'd reprise her role as Alex Dupre.

"I definitely talked to Sophia about it and it's one of those things where she's kind of getting a temperature check on who would come back," Kramer shared, telling TooFab that she spoke to Sophia Bush, who famously played the role of Brooke Davis on the beloved CW series and is one of the executive producers behind the revival.

She continued, "But for me its one of those things where I love when shows get rebooted and they bring back old characters because I like to see what they're up to. I understand if they don't. I understand why some actors don't want to come back to a show that's been done, and they have closed that chapter. But for the viewers and the fans, I want to know what they're up to, what they're doing."

Kramer played joined One Tree Hill during the show's seventh season, taking on the role of Dupre, who Bush's character hired on to be the new face of her clothing line, Clothes Over Bros.

Alex experienced her fair share of drama on the show -- getting close to Brooke's love interest, Julian Baker and even causing a breakup between the pair -- she later moved on to Chase Adams, who was famously played by Laguna Beach alum Stephen Colletti, before starting a successful country music career.

While Kramer's unsure where Alex is at these days, she says she'd be interested in finding out.

"I have no clue what she's up to, Alex, my character. I'm excited to see what they do; what direction they take it. I'll be happy to jump on board, unless it's like I strongly disagree where they led her to. I mean, I don't think they'll do that. I have full faith in Hilarie [Burton] and Sophia for delivering a show that's going to be good. They're both very talented and have the best, of the best, people wanting to jump on board."

It was reported earlier this year that a One Tree Hill sequel series is in development at Netflix, with Bush, Hilarie Burton who played Peyton Sawyer, and Daneel Ackles, who played Rachel Gatina, all on board as executive producers. The three are also expected to reprise their roles on the series.

Chad Michael Murray, meanwhile, says he's out, telling the Los Angeles Times in a recent interview that he and James Lafferty, who played his half-brother Nathan Scott have yet to be asked to join.

"We're not doing it because no one's ever picked up the phone and said, 'Hey, we're doing this,' so we're not doing it," Murray, who starred as Lucas Scott on the CW series said.

One Tree Hill aired for nine seasons from 2003 to 2012 on The WB, which then turned into The CW. The show followed teens in the fictional town of Tree Hill, North Carolina, and is still streamed and re-watched by new and old fans alike.