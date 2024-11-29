11 Celebrities Who Absolutely Hated Their Haircuts

Getty

“I think it was the ugliest haircut I've ever seen.”

We’ve all been victim to a bad haircut at least once in our lives. You never forget the sinking feeling after a hairstylist spins the chair around and the big chop is nothing how you envisioned it.

Even celebrities, who have access to some of the most talented hairdressers in the world, admit there have been times when they completely hated their hair.

Unfortunately for these stars, their bad hair is more likely to get caught on camera -- whether it’s by the paparazzi or on the red carpet. While these celebs may have been unhappy with their hair at the time, they all say they can now look back and laugh.

Find out which stars chopped their locks and regretted it…

Jennifer Aniston’s haircut on Friends may have been the inspiration for one of the most popular haircuts of the ’90s, but she admits she wasn’t a big fan of it. Looking back, Jennifer says the cut, which became known as The Rachel, was extremely hard to style without the help of her hairstylist Chris McMillan.

“I love Chris, and he’s the bane of my existence at the same time because he started that damn Rachel, which was not my best look. How do I say this? I think it was the ugliest haircut I've ever seen,” Jennifer told Allure in 2011.

Back in 2013, Jennifer Lawrence surprised fans when she chopped her hair into a pixie cut. She explained that she had fried her hair from dyeing it too much and cut it to her shoulders to try to fix the problem. Then, as it grew out, she got annoyed with the length and often wore it in a bun. In the end, she decided to cut it all off -- which she definitely regretted.

“It grew to that awkward, gross length, and I kept putting it into a bun, so I just cut it off. It couldn’t have gotten any uglier!” Jennifer admitted during an interview with Yahoo!

In the early 2000s, Sarah Jessica Parker rocked a bob haircut during season 5 of Sex and the City. She says hairstylist Serge Normant made the big chop but she doesn’t think it’s the best representation of his work.

“Serge cut it off for Sex and the City. That’s maybe time to be forgotten and to never be discussed again!” Sarah shared with Yahoo Style.

When Jessica Biel was a teenager appearing on 7th Heaven, she got her hair cut into a bob up to her ears. Looking back, she says she really didn’t like how it looked -- and thinks she did a bad job styling it too.

“When I was 17, I cut my hair up to my ears. It was a blunt cut all the way around, and I used to hairspray it until it was stiff. When I look back, I’m like, Ugh!” she told InStyle back in 2004.

Billie Eilish shocked the world when she transformed her dark locks into a blonde bob in 2021. While she was ready for a new era at the time, looking back, she says it didn’t really go how she wanted and she felt that she got “swallowed up” by her new look.

“At first it was fun...I was really excited for the blonde era -- like, Blonde Billie is gonna be so cool. But it did not go how I wanted it to go. I completely had no idea who I was,” Billie told the LA Times. “I came up with this whole aesthetic, and I just got swallowed up into it.”

Shakira attributes one of her worst haircuts to her former partner Gerard Piqué’s mother. At the time, Shakira says Gerard’s mom told her that her hair was damaged and she should probably chop it off.

“That’s a really bad haircut. I took advice from my mother-in-law. She said, ‘Hey, why don’t you cut your hair? It’s really damaged.’ Worst mistake of my life,” she told British Vogue. “Mother-in-law, I’m not taking cosmetic advice from you again.”

Right before season 8 of Big Bang Theory, Kaley Cuoco chopped her hair into a pixie cut while working on her film Burning Bodhi. Reflecting on the choice, Kaley says she thought she would spend less time in the hair and makeup chair getting ready for shoot but it really “bit [her] in the ass.”

“I don’t know if I was being rebellious. I mean, I did do it for [Burning Bodhi], which was my excuse to cut it. At that point, we were heading into our eighth season, and something needed to shake up. I was bored and sick of the hair, and what’s funny is I thought by cutting my hair, I would spend less time in the hair and makeup chair, even though I loved the hair and makeup team,” Kaley shared in The Big Bang Theory: The Definitive, Inside Story of the Epic Hit Series.

She continued, “I was like, this is the worst decision! What was I thinking?! I thought I was cutting off all this time because I hated going in and getting ready. That’s why I was wearing my hair up so much in Season 6 and 7. So then I cut it, and it ended up being more work because it wasn't easy to style.”

Rupert Grint admits that there was one haircut he rocked in the Harry Potter film series that he regrets. Looking back, he says he decided to keep his hair shoulder length while filming Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire but now feels that it was an awkward look.

“There were some awkward stages, for sure. My hair in [Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire] is one of my biggest regrets. Shoulder length,” he said on the Armchair Expert podcast. “I think everyone actually had a phase of having this really long hair. They liked it -- it was kind of wizardy. We went through our puberty on camera. You kind of see it all. It is very cringey.”

Paris Hilton may have been the it girl of the early 2000s, but she says she regrets how she styled her hair. In particular, Paris isn’t a fan of the Tinkerbell pixie cut she rocked -- and vows she would never go that short again.

“My Tinkerbell haircut was very in back then but when I look at it now, I am like ‘it was just so short!’ I don't think I would ever do that again. I love a cute bob, but that was just something else,” she told Vogue.

Cameron Diaz was the victim of a bad haircut after a misunderstanding with a hairdresser friend. She says that she was in a hurry to get a haircut right before the holidays and her pal ended up cutting her hair way too short. She admits she “yelled” and “screamed” at the hairstylist, who ended up feeling “really bad.”

“[My friend who cuts my hair] was leaving to go away for Christmas with her family, it was 10 at night, and we were trying to just get it in. There was a little misunderstanding. I said I just want a little bit cut off, and it went from here to here...[I] burst into tears. I started crying. I felt so vulnerable,” she said on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno.

She continued, “She started crying. I started crying. A couple other people started crying. I ended up writing her a few emails over the next few days assuring her I was OK.”

Carey Mulligan had a haircut she hated back in 2010. After filming Public Enemies, where she had to dye her hair white blonde, her locks were fried and she was forced to chop it much shorter than she would have wanted.