Nick Cannon Says He's Taken Power Away from Term After Narcissistic Personality Disorder Diagnosis

Nick Cannon is being very intentionally open about his mental health journey, as he opened up with People about his recent narcissistic personality disorder diagnosis.

"I still don't understand it all the way, but I kind of always wanted to get tested for it," the Masked Singer host told the magazine on Wednesday while serving meals at the Los Angeles Mission's Thanksgiving celebration.

He said that this was just the latest diagnosis for him in relation to his mental health after dyslexia as a kid and ADHD. "Just knowing that I'm just a neurodivergent individual," he said, "I kind of always knew."

As for this newest diagnosis, Cannon said that he accepts it and feels that knowing what it is can help him become a better version of himself.

The Mayo Clinic describes narcissistic personality disorder as "a mental health condition in which people have an unreasonably high sense of their own importance. They need and seek too much attention and want people to admire them."

People living with this disorder can also struggled to "understand or care about the feelings of others," with the Mayo Clinic noting that this "mask of extreme confidence" belies an uncertainty about their self-worth and strong sensitivity to any criticism, even slight. All of this can affect their relationships, work, and other facets of life.

"I feel like there's so many labels out there, but it's like, to be able to embrace it and say, 'Look, I'm healing. I need help. Show me,'" Cannon told People of his diagnosis. "I just embrace mental health and therapy in such a strong way. To be able to say I'm an example for others, but also be healing during the self-process works too."

Cannon own the label on the November 8 episode of his own Counsel Culture podcast with special guest Dr. Cheyenne Bryant, a doctor of psychology. He got right in front of it, in fact, by titling the episode, "I Am a Narcissist."

In the podcast, Cannon took a deeper dive into the tests he did, sharing that he identified with nearly all of the "markers" for the disorder.

He also said, per People, "I've taken all the power away from the term narcissism 'cause I've researched it and I understand it," adding, "Call me whatever you want... now if I didn't know what it was, then I have issue with it."