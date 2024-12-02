Janelle Brown Says Kody Not Welcome at Daughter's Graduation, Has Alienated '90 to 95' Percent of His Kids

TLC

"He is not really wanted at events. He is not coming regardless of who he brings or doesn't bring with him," says Janelle on the latest Sister Wives, referring to Kody Brown's only remaining wife, Robyn.

During Sunday's all-new Sister Wives, Janelle threw a graduation party for her and Kody's youngest daughter Savanah Brown, and opted not to invite the father of 18.

"Kody is alienated from 90 to 95 percent of his children," Janelle, who shares Logan Brown, 30, Madison Brush, 29, Hunter Brown, 27, the late Garrison Brown, Gabriel Brown, 23, and Savanah, 19, with her ex, said. "He is not really wanted at events. He is not coming regardless of who he brings or doesn't bring with him."

She continued, "Kody has this idea that somehow if he leaves Robyn home, he's going to be able to come to these family gatherings. And that's so far from the truth."

Robyn Brown is the last wife standing amongst Kody's wives, with Janelle, Christine Brown and Meri Brown all splitting from the former polygamist.

In his own confessional, Kody seemed to confirm Janelle's take by sharing that his family will only have him if he excludes Robyn.

"I'd like to be a part of Savanah's life, but it's like they're in this collusion that seems to hate Robyn, and I don't know why other than, well, they're jealous," he said. "I've got this whole other side of the family that have decided that they're still a family and we're out. Now, they'll let me in that club as long as I leave Robyn behind. I can't do that."

Ultimately, though Kody didn't attend the family party, he did attend Savanah's actual graduation, which took place in May 2023, posing for a picture with his daughter after the ceremony.

Savanah's siblings Gabriel, Gwendlyn, and the late Garrison also posed with her at the event, separate from Kody.

Earlier in the episode, viewers saw the end of Kody and Meri's relationship as they bid each other a tearful goodbye.

The emotional moment had Meri questioning whether she made the right decision after seeing her ex break down in tears after moving her into her new Utah home, calling it the "end of an era."

"I'm so confused," Meri shared of the moment in her confessional. "Part of me was like, 'Oh s--t what have I done? Maybe I did the wrong thing.'"

Clarifying what was behind his tears, Kody told the cameras it was the realization that Meri leaving marked the end of the "dream" family they were trying to build.

"This moment with Meri is me moving from the anger to just this moment of grief," he explained, "and just trying to be safe in it, sit in it, own it, and heal it."

Kody admitted that his behavior "confused" his ex, as well as his former brother-in-law Nathan Dilts, who had come with him to assist in the move.

"When we get in my car and drive off, he just touches me and says, 'Friend, you know I'm not one to push, but are you sure?'" Kody said of Nathan. "I said, 'Brother, if you don't understand now, I don't know how I'm going to be able to make you understand.'"

Kody, whose former wives Christine and Janelle both left him before Meri, continued to clarify in his confessional, adding, "I'm not questioning whether we're doing the right thing. I know that Meri and I can't be married. And I'm not questioning, you know, our experience because it's a great memory. It's just the end."

After Kody's emotional moment, Meri herself was in tears as she unpacked their 33-year marriage.

"If you're so clear that you don't ever want to be married to me, oh, and you’re also saying things like you ‘never loved me,'" the frustrated reality star said, "but you're sitting here sobbing about 'the end of an era' and 'we had something special,' which one is it?"

While Meri, who shares son Leon with Kody, questioned Kody's actions, and her own decision to end their plural marriage, she nevertheless found herself at "peace" with the decision, and able to move forward.

"It's not like I'm running back to him or anything like that," Meri said. "That's not going to happen. It's just that, like, is he really sad about it? I question. I think that's normal. Like, when you have a split, you question, 'Wait, did I do the right thing?'"

Meri found that peace, too, after taking a trip to London, England, where she finally said she felt "free" following their decades-long union.