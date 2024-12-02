Who's The Boss' Danny Pintauro Hospitalized After Terrifying Scooter Accident: 'I Could Barely Breathe'

Instagram

"It's been the most excruciating pain I've ever felt in my whole life," Pintauro shared, saying he "could have died" from a Thanksgiving day accident that left him with a tear in his stomach.

Danny Pintauro is sharing an health update after undergoing emergency surgery over Thanksgiving.

On Sunday, December 1, the Who's The Boss alum took to Instagram to reveal that he had an accident on a scooter that landed him in the hospital. The accident happened on the night of Thanksgiving when the bike lane he was riding on was "suddenly blocked with cones."

"I was forced to choose between a van and a pylon," Pintauro said as he sat in hospital. "The pylons hurt!! Have a terrible scrape on my arm and I was pretty convinced I had broken my arm. The next morning it was a whole lot better so I didn't worry as much."

He said that on Saturday he began to have pains in his chest, stomach and shoulders, adding that the pain got so intense he could "barely breathe."

His husband, Wil Tabares, drove him to the hospital, where he underwent a CAT scan, X-ray and blood tests which revealed that Pintauro had "an infection in my bloodstream due to a tear in my stomach lining -- air and stomach acid, etc, were escaping into my abdomen."

"It's been the most excruciating pain I've ever felt in my whole life. So I had to have emergency surgery last night to repair the tear," he said. "The surgery went well and now that it's fixed, the pain is pretty much gone away, although I'm still very sore."

Pintauro continued, "They just took the intubation tube out, but I have to leave another tube in my stomach for three days to keep removing the acids so as to not upset the stitches and repair they did. Which also means that I won't be eating or drinking anything for the next three days."

He also revealed just how dire the situation was, telling his followers that if he had waited any longer to go to the hospital he "could have died."

"They always say this but it's very true, if I had waited any longer, I could have died. My body was the one who told me something was absolutely wrong," he shared. "My wonderful husband Will drove me here and has been by my side for the whole thing."

In addition to thanking his husband for being by his side, Pintauro went on to gush about how "wonderful" the doctors and nurses have been at Memorial Care Miller Hospital, adding that people should "keep me in your prayers for the next few days that the repair sticks and that I can get out of here soon."

"Unfortunately, it means that and any of the Book Nooks I was working on will have to wait a few more days so I will change the shipping dates to reflect," he added, referencing the miniature rooms and dioramas he's been crafting on his Etsy page. "I hope that's okay. This is my first major surgery... first emergency surgery EVER but I kept it together."

Pintauro added, "It was absolutely terrifying. If anybody might wanna send me flowers, I wouldn't be opposed. Lol just kidding. I'm stressed, hungry, in pain and exhausted. Light a candle for me, okay? Ohhh! They did an X-ray of my arm and it's not broken! So there's one bright side."