Slain Bride's Loved Ones Lash Out at Drunk Driver In Court After Wedding Night Death

WCSC-TV/GoFundMe

"And when I arrive in hell, and you come there, I'll open the door for you," the bride's father told the woman responsible for her death, while the groom recalled the heartbreaking last words his wife of just five hours said to him moments before her death.

A drunk driver who killed a bride on her wedding night was sentenced to 25 years behind bars in a Charleston court on Monday -- after impassioned speeches from the victim's family.

Jamie Lee Komoroski was in South Carolina court for a sentencing hearing yesterday, where late victim Samantha Miller's father, Brad Warner, told the 26-year-old defendant, "For the rest of my life, I'm gonna hate you."

"And when I arrive in hell, and you come there, I'll open the door for you," Warner continued, calling his daughter a "beautiful soul" and adding, "You have ruined so many people’s lives, and I hope you understand what you did."

"We have been sentenced to a lifetime of pain," added her mother, Lisa. "She was a light, she was loved, she was amazing and always will be. She will always be my child."

According to WCBD, during the hours-long hearing, Warner also explained how he was hurt in a hit-and-run as a child. He said he had finally forgiven the driver six months before his daughter was killed.

In April 2023, 34-year-old Komoroski and her new husband, Aric Hutchinson, were being driven in a golf cart from their Folly Beach wedding reception. Komoroski was driving 65 mph in a 25-mph zone with a blood-alcohol content more than three times the legal limit, investigators said, when she slammed into the cart.

While Hutchinson was left hospitalized with severe injuries, Miller was killed in her wedding dress instantly.

In court, the groom said that he sometimes wished he also died that night and that he's "stuck in hell."

"I wish I had died that night, so she didn't have to go alone," the 36-year-old said through tears, according to NY Post. "I don't have joy, I don't have passion, I don't have drive. I am stuck in hell. What do you say when your world is just shattered?"

"I think about that night every single day and the last moments that I had with Sam on the golf cart," Hutchinson told the court. "She told me she didn't want the night to end and I kissed her on the forehead and that’s the last thing I remember."

Komoroski pleaded guilty to reckless homicide, DUI causing bodily harm or death, and felony DUI. All three sentences will be served concurrently, with credit for time served while awaiting trial.