Rosie O'Donnell's Daughter Chelsea Arrested for Third Time While Out on Bail

Chelsea, Rosie O'Donnell's eldest daughter, was arrested in Wisconsin earlier this month on two felony counts of possession of methamphetamine, a felony count of possession of narcotic drugs and two felony counts of bail jumping.

Chelsea was arrested in Marinette County on November 18 on two felony counts of possession of methamphetamine, a felony count of possession of narcotic drugs and two felony counts of bail jumping, according to court records obtained by PEOPLE.

The 27-year-old mother of four is also facing four misdemeanor charges for resisting or obstructing a police officer, possession of an illegally obtained prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia.

A preliminary hearing and arraignment has been scheduled for December 11.

The arrest marks the third for Chelsea, who was arrested on September 10 and October 11 -- both times in Wisconsin -- on charges related to to drug possession, as well as felony child neglect.

She posted a $2,000 bond on Sept. 24 and was released from Marinette County Jail, but was booked into Oconto County Jail the following month, per PEOPLE.

She faces felony counts of possession of methamphetamine, possession of narcotic drugs and bail jumping and misdemeanor counts of resisting or obstructing an officer and possession of drug paraphernalia -- all similar to what Chelsea was charged for during her Nov. 18 arrest.

Chelsea pleaded not guilty to charges related to her Sept. 10 arrest during a preliminary hearing and arraignment Nov. 26. She is next due in court on January 27, 2025.

Following Chelsea's prior arrest, Rosie, who adopted the 27-year-old with her ex-wife Kelli Carpenter, spoke publicly about the news as she shared an old photo of her daughter and a statement about the situation on her Instagram.

"Chelsea is in the news today — this is a photo from a better time," the comedian, 62, wrote before sharing this statement: "Sadly, this is not new for our family. Chelsea has struggled with drug addiction for a decade — we are all hopeful she will find her way out of this deadly disease."

She spoke out again a few days later, sharing a TikTok video in which she thanked fans for their "kind words and wishes about Chelsea" in the wake of the news.

"And for all the people who told me they were going through something similar with a child or spouse or a brother or a lover, thank you for making me feel less alone," Rosie said in the video.