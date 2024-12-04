Loki Star Jack Veal Shares Update After Revealing He's 'Homeless' at 17

Instagram/Disney

After the teen took to TikTok to plead for help, he says he had a meeting with social services -- but adds it "didn't go well."

Loki star Jack Veal is updating fans on his living situation after revealing that he's been struggling with homelessness.

The young star -- who played Kid Loki in the Tom Hiddleston-led Marvel series, and has appeared in shows like Tin Star, The End of the F--king World, and The Peripheral -- revealed in a TikTok video Monday that he is living in a trailer in London after fleeing an allegedly abusive household.

"Hi I'm a famous actor, I'm 17, and I'm homeless," the British-born Veal began the video. "I haven't mentioned much about what's been going on in my life, but I think it's time to reveal the truth. Without delving too much into the details, I was abused at home. It was physical violence, emotional abuse, and etcetera."

He continued, "I didn't have a very good upbringing. I've struggled with mental health. I have autism, ADHD, and am being screened for bipolar and psychosis."

After leaving home, Veal shared that he had "nowhere else to go," telling fans that he's unable to stay with his grandparents due to his grandfather being terminally ill and has instead been "sleeping in the streets."

"I have nowhere else to go. And I need help," Veal continued, claiming that he attempted to seek help through social services but was turned away. "I am currently sleeping in a trailer that has smashed-in windows, is unsafe, and is two hours away from my work."

The 17-year-old then asked his followers to "spread the message of how the government are treating kids," before offering a tour of his tight living space in the trailer.

"I need help," he pleaded. "You don't have to pay me anything, I don't need anything. I just need you to make this go as viral as possible."

And the video did just that, blowing up on social media and garnering Veal overwhelming support, with commenters wishing him well, expressing concern, and sharing shelter suggestions -- with some even offering the young actor their own spare rooms!

In a follow-up video, Veal, who made his acting debut at 10 in the British drama My Name is Lenny, thanked fans for sharing his post and sending kind thoughts, but clarified, "The objective here is to get help from the people who are meant to provide it: social services."

"I'm homeless at 17 and I'm sleeping in a trailer tonight. It's getting colder, things are getting more difficult, I'm putting pressure on social services, but there's no promises of what's going to happen," he stressed in a third video.

All the attention did lead somewhere for Veal, who later revealed he was able to set up a meeting with social services to hopefully gain access to ssafe accommodations.

"I just got a call from social services saying they want a meeting with me tomorrow to potentially get me into foster care and support and accommodations," the actor said, becoming visibly emotional. "I don't know what you guys have done but it's gotten out there and it's really, really helped me and they're taking action now. They're actually doing something so God bless you all."

He continued, "I'll let you know how the meeting goes and there's no promises, but this is the first time they've considered me for accommodation so thank you, thank you so much. I love you all."

While Veal's primary focus has been his living situation, he informed fans that he's still acting and has a new role on the horizon. He also said he's exploring a career as a personal trainer. And while it appeared he was in good spirits and ready to shift his energy back to work, a video posted Wednesday revealed that the accommodations meeting "didn't go well."

"I'm 17 and street homeless. I went to the meeting and they've told me I need to be street homeless again or return home, which I can't do, until they find me a foster care placement, which might take a while," Veal claimed. "They're telling me days, which is probably gonna be weeks 'cause they lie, so I'm gonna have to be street homeless."

Veal went on to claim that he's been put under Section 20, part of England's Children Act 1989, which allows local authorities to provide accommodation for children who are in need. Despite allegedly providing evidence that his living situation at home is unsafe and unstable, Veal said he's been refused accommodations.

"So I don't know what to do. Again, this is another call out for help. I had hope, but again, they're not doing anything. They want to put me in foster care, but in the meantime, I have to stay on streets," he continued.

Veal also noted that he recorded his meeting with the Islington Council. "Islington council, I'm calling you out directly because it's ridiculous," Veal added.