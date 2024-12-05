Ariana Grande Reacts to Public Criticism of Her Appearance: 'It's Dangerous'

Getty/YouTube

"Grande says there's "a comfortability that we shouldn't have at all commenting on others' looks, appearance, what they think is going on behind the scenes or health," adding that criticism is "not welcome."

Ariana Grande is addressing beauty standards for women and the pressures that come with being in the public eye.

The Wicked actress opened up to French journalist and YouTube star Crazy Sally for her show Oui Oui Baguette, where she spoke about receiving her fair share of public criticism around the way she looks.

Of late, the super star has dealt with comments in regards to weight, plastic surgery and mental health from fans and media, all while promoting her work as Glinda in the movie musical. In the new interview, Grande -- who was sitting next to her co-star Cynthia Erivo -- was asked how she copes "with beauty standards, to critics, to looks."

Grande begins to tear up as she says, "My goodness," before preparing to answer. "I'm not gonna..." Grande began, holding back her tears.

"It's just, it's a good question. I've been doing this in front of the public, been a specimen in a petri dish since I was 16 or 17. I have heard it all," she continued. "I've heard every version of it, of what's wrong with me. And then you fix it, then it's wrong for different reasons."

Grande, of course, became a household name after landing a role on the Nickelodeon TV series Victorious at 17.

In the interview, she then then went on to explain that it doesn't just happen for those in entertainment, this same criticism can happen to people at home too.

"It's hard to protect yourself from that noise. It's something that is uncomfortable no matter what scale you're experiencing it on. Even if you go to Thanksgiving dinner and someone's granny says, 'You look skinnier, what happened?' or, 'You look heavier, what happened?' That is something that is uncomfortable and horrible no matter where it's happening, no matter the scale it's happening on," she continued.

She then added, "I think in today's society, there's a comfortability that we shouldn't have at all commenting on others' looks, appearance, what they think is going on behind the scenes or health, or how they present themselves. From what you're wearing, to your body, to your face."

The 31-year-old referred to it as "dangerous for all parties," before adding that she does not allow it in anymore.

"But I do know what the pressure of that noise feels like, it's been a resident in my life since I was 17 I just don't invite it in anymore, it's not welcome. I have work to do," she said.

"I'm really lucky to have the support system that I have to know and trust that I'm beautiful." Emphasizing that she no longer engages in negative commentary, she added, "No one has the right to say s--t."

Grande was clearly touched by the way Sally addressed the topic.

She left a comment for the reporter on her Instagram before the interview was released ... and then re-shared a clip from the interview to her 376 million followers.

This is not the first time Grande has addressed those who comment on her body and looks since she landed Glinda.

In a TikTok last year, the "We Can't Be Friends" singer said that people should not comment on people's bodies to "keep each other safer."

"For me, the body you've been comparing my current body to was the unhealthiest version of my body... You never know what someone is going through. So even if you are coming from a loving place or caring place, that person is probably working on it or has a support system that they are working on it with," Grande said.