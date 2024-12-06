Man, 29, Sentenced for Killing Girlfriend, 16, Minutes After She Told Him They Were 'Over for Good'

Harris County District Attorney Office

Irbin Vargas emerged from the shadows and fired five minutes after a volatile Facebook exchange between the two -- in which she reportedly said, "Next time you point a gun at me, make sure you kill me."

A 29-year-old man has been sentenced to 75 years in prison for murdering a 16-year-old girl with whom he had a relationship.

Earlier this month, Irbin Vargas was convicted of murder for killing teenager Lourdes Sandoval, who was known to friends as "Betty," on Sept. 12, 2018, in Houston, Texas outside of her home. Vargas was 22 at the time.

Prosecutors with Harris County District Attorney's Office say that the pair had been in a relationship for about a year -- however, Betty wanted to end the relationship after her killer allegedly "threatened her life" and put a gun to her head.

Prosecutors said that the girl told him off in a series of messages on Facebook. According to Law & Crime the messages on the night in question read:

Vargas: I thought you were going to be with me earlier

Betty: Lol when. When you were about to shoot me?

Vargas: Yes when I had the gun to your head, that’s why I put it down cuz I thought you meant it

Betty: Next time you point a gun at me, make sure you kill me cause I’m never talking to you again

Vargas: Damn bro

According to the prosecutors, she told Vargas she wanted nothing to do with him before walking out of her Greenspoint-area home to meet a friend who was waiting in a car.

The friend allegedly saw Betty leave the house, before Vargas emerged from the shadows and attacked her from behind, before shooting her in the head, killing her.

He then fled the scene.

Assistant District Attorney Philip White, who is a chief in the Homicide Division of the DA's Office, prosecuted Vargas said: "He was a 22-year-old predator who worked to get close to a teenage girl. Five minutes after she told him that it was over for good, he killed her."

Vargas must serve at least 30 years in prison before he will be eligible for parole.