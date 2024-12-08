Influencer Breckie Hill Breaks Silence on Barry Keoghan Cheating Rumors After He Speaks Out, Deactivates IG

Getty / Instagram

As unsubstantiated rumors of Barry Keoghan having cheated on Sabrina Carpenter with influencer Breckie Hill began to pick up steam, the actor called out fans harassing his family and deactivated his Instagram before Hill finally weighed in herself.

It's one of the biggest stories in entertainment media right now and it may not even be a story at all. Nevertheless, both Barry Keoghan and influencer Breckie Hill have now weighed in after rumors began circulating that he was cheating on Sabrina Carpenter with her.

Breckie Hill's Response

On the same day that Keoghan deactivated his Instagram and lashed out over the rumors of him having cheated on Carpenter, the woman he was accused of having cheated with also spoke out.

Influencer Breckie Hill posted a TikTok video on Saturday, December 7, immediately shutting down the speculation that anything at all had happened between her and the actor.

"To put it simply for you all, no, I did not get with Barry. I have never even encountered this man in my life," she said in the video, noting the only she she'd ever seen him was on the screen when she watched Saltburn.

Hill also tried to explain some Snapchat videos she had posted to her Snapchat that alleged she was "homewrecking" Carpenter's relationship, saying that she shared it "simply because I thought it was so ridiculous." Some took it as confirmation she and Keoghan had gone out for dinner in LA while Carpenter was performing there.

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

She had to go on to explain that after visiting BOA Steakhouse in the city, her review of a margarita calling it "too salty" was not her "making a Saltburn reference." She said the same person theorized that her reviewing another drink called a Blackberry Smash was a reference to "Barry," as if she was trying to hint at something to her fans.

"I'm sorry but if I really was the one getting with Barry, why in the world would I be reposting about it?" Hill asked in her video, before opening up on being the one who was cheated on in the past. "I would never want to homewreck or put any girlfriend through that pain. Ever," she emphasized.

As for what she was doing, Hill shared that she was looking at all these "crazy" rumors while "lying in a hospital bed' after having recently broken her spine.

"Now that that has all been said, I just wanted to say I’ve never gone through a worse time in my life," Hill concluded her message, saying she was "constantly being told the worst possible things that you can imagine." She then urged her followers to not spread rumors.

She followed it up with another TikTok showing off her back brace where she wrote, "if you think you can hurt me just know I've had the entire internet turn against me for homewrecking a relationship i never homewrecked." She captioned this one, "@Sabrina Carpenter would never do u like that."

Barry Keoghan's Response

On Saturday, December 7, the Saltburn star explained why he'd just deactivated his Instagram account, taking to X to write, "I can only sit and take so much."

After talking about his name getting "dragged across the internet," Keoghan continued, "I have to respond now because it's gettin to a place where too many lines are being crossed. I deactivated my [IG] account because I can no longer let this stuff distract from my family and my work."

As for the accusations and rumors themselves, Keoghan called them "absolute lies" while saying "no person should ever have to read" what he described as "hatred, disgusting commentary about my appearance, how I am as a parent and every other inhumane thing you can imagine."

He also called out people "talking about how I was a heroine baby and how I grew up. He then accused some of "crossing a line," saying that they were "dragging my dear mother into it" and some were even knocking on his grandmother's door and "sitting outside my baby boys house intimidating them."

The actor encouraged people to remember that his son "has to read ALL of this about his father when he is older" before asking people to "please be respectful to all."

Sources to multiple media outlets, including People, reported earlier this week that Keoghan. According to the magazine, the couple decided to "take a break" as they're both "career-focused" at this time.

The latest controversy and frustration for Keoghan comes just a few months after he lashed out at fans for "deadbeat dad" accusations. The star took on online trolls calling out his parenting of 2-year-old son Brando on The Louis Theroux Podcast in September.

"There's a lot online. If I didn't have tough skin or the strength, I wouldn't be sitting here," Keoghan told Theroux. "Of course, [my childhood is] going to affect me being a father when I had no blueprint to take from. People just read that [as] laziness and go, 'Oh, that's no excuse to be an absent father.' I'm not an absent father."

He continued, "But it's just, again, people love to use my son as ammunition or whatever. And it kind of leads me to stop, the more attention I've [gotten] lately and the more in the public I've become, the less I've posted about my child, because I don't think it's fair to put my child online."

"And because I reigned that in, people draw a narrative and go, 'Absent father, s--t, deadbeat dad,' and more disgusting things I wouldn't even repeat," Keoghan added. "Just the audacity of some people, man. It sickens me, makes me furious."