Emilia Perez and The Bear Lead 2025 Golden Globe Nominations -- See Full List!

It was a big morning for Emilia Perez, The Brutalist and Wicked as Golden Globe nominees were announced with a big surprise for Pamela Anderson -- while The Bear and Only Murders in the Building continued their strong streak alongside new contenders Shogun and Nobody Wants This.

Announced early Monday morning by Mindy Kaling and Morris Chestnut, the 82nd Golden Globe nominations cover the best in television and movies.

Names like Zendaya (Challengers), Timothée Chalamet (A Complete Unknown), Selena Gomez (Emilia Pérez), and the powerhouse duo of Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo (Wicked) were bandied about as possible contenders on the film side, with all of them landing nominations.

Less certain, but a huge hit in the room, was that Best Actress nod for Pamela Anderson in The Last Showgirl. She'll compete against award show mainstays like Angelina Jolie, Nicole Kidman, Tilda Swinton, Kate Winslet, and fellow first-time Globe nominee Fernanda Torres.

Despite concerns that its Trump subject matter could hurt it, Sebastian Stan and Jeremy Strong were nominated for The Apprentice, though the film was not honored in a Best Film category.

On the film side, Emilia Pérez led the field with a whopping 10 nominations, including nominations for its stars Karla Sofía Gascón, Selena Gomez, and Zoe Saldaña, as well as director Jacques Audiard.

The Brutalist picked up seven total nominations, including nods for best picture, director Brady Corbet, lead Adrien Brody, and supporting stars Felicity Jones and Guy Pearce.

It was followed by Conclave with six, Anora at five, and Challengers with four. The Bob Dylan biopic A Complete Unknown also picked up four nominations, including for Timothée Chalamet and Edward Norton's lead and supporting work.

Both Kate Winslet and Selena Gomez were double-nominees for their work on the film and TV sides, with Winslet honored for The Regime and Gomez adding another Best Actress nod alongside noms for Steve Martin and Martin Short in Only Murders in the Building.

Elsewhere, The Bear continued its dominance with five nominations, including four of its stars: Jeremy Allen White, Ayo Edebiri, Liza Colón-Zayas, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach. Shōgun picked up four nominations, while several shows including Baby Reindeer, Hacks, and Slow Horses each scored three.

Newcomer Nobody Wants This was nominated as best series alongside stars Kristen Bell and Adam Brody for their work. Ted Danson also managed to sneak into the Best Actor category for his work on new comedy series A Man on the Inside.

Some notable film snubs included Dune: Part 2 director Denis Villeneuve and Wicked director Jon M. Chu, Clarence Maclin for his performance in Sing Sing, Saoirse Ronan and her work in The Outrun, Marianne Jean-Baptiste for Hard Truths, Danielle Deadwyler for The Piano Lesson and the boys of Challengers, Mike Fast and Josh O'Connor. On the TV side, meanwhile, snubs included the lack of love for Fallout -- especially star Walton Goggins' performance -- as well as the stars of Squid Game, which is nominated for its second season, out later this month.

Breakout comedian Nikki Glaser has been tapped to host the event, set for Sunday, January 5 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+.

"The Golden Globes is not only a huge night for TV and film, but also for comedy," Glaser said in a statement about taking the helm. "It's one of the few times that show business not only allows but encourages itself to be lovingly mocked (at least I hope so). (God, I hope so)."

Film Categories

Best Motion Picture - Drama

The Brutalist

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Nickel Boys

September 5

Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy

Anora

Challengers

Emilia Pérez

A Real Pain

The Substance

Wicked

Best Motion Picture - Animated

Flow

Inside Out 2

Memoir of a Snail

Moana 2

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

The Wild Robot

Cinematic and Box Office Achievement

Alien: Romulus

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice

Deadpool & Wolverine

Gladiator II

Inside Out 2

Twisters

Wicked

The Wild Robot

Best Motion Picture - Non-English Language

All We Imagine as Light

Emilia Pérez

The Girl with the Needle

I’m Still Here

The Seed of the Sacred Fig

Vermiglio

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama

Pamela Anderson, The Last Showgirl

Angelina Jolie, Maria

Nicole Kidman, Babygirl

Tilda Swinton, The Room Next Door

Fernanda Torres, I’m Still Here

Kate Winslet, Lee

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama

Adrien Brody, The Brutalist

Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown

Daniel Craig, Queer

Colman Domingo, Sing Sing

Ralph Fiennes, Conclave

Sebastian Stan, The Apprentice

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy

Amy Adams, Nightbitch

Cynthia Erivo, Wicked

Karla Sofía Gascón, Emilia Pérez

Mikey Madison, Anora

Demi Moore, The Substance

Zendaya, Challengers

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy

Jesse Eisenberg, A Real Pain

Hugh Grant, Heretic

Gabriel LaBelle, Saturday Night

Jesse Plemons, Kinds of Kindness

Glen Powell, Hit Man

Sebastian Stan, A Different Man

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Ariana Grande, Wicked

Selena Gomez, Emilia Pérez

Felicity Jones, The Brutalist

Margaret Qualley, The Substance

Isabella Rossellini, Conclave

Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Pérez

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Yura Borisov, Anora

Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain

Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown

Guy Pearce, The Brutalist

Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice

Denzel Washington, Gladiator II

Best Director

Jacques Audiard, Emilia Pérez

Sean Baker, Anora

Edward Berger, Conclave

Brady Corbet, The Brutalist

Coralie Fargeat, The Substance

Payal Kapadia, All We Imagine as Light

Best Screenplay

Jacques Audiard, Emilia Pérez

Sean Baker, Anora

Brady Corbet, Mona Fastvold, The Brutalist

Jesse Eisenberg, A Real Pain

Coralie Fargeat, The Substance

Peter Straughan, Conclave

Best Original Score

Volker Bertelmann, Conclave

Daniel Blumberg, The Brutalist

Kris Bowers, The Wild Robot

Clément Ducol, Camille, Emilia Pérez

Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross, Challengers

Hans Zimmer, Dune: Part Two

Best Original Song

"Beautiful That Way," The Last Showgirl, Music and Lyrics by Miley Cyrus, Lykke Li and Andrew Wyatt

"Compress/Repress," Challengers, Music and lyrics by Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross & Luca Guadagnino

"El Mal," Emilia Pérez, Music and lyrics by Clément Ducol, Camille and Jacques Audiard

"Forbidden Road," Better Man, Music and lyrics by Robbie Williams, Freddy Wexler & Sacha Skarbek

"Kiss The Sky," The Wild Robot, Music and lyrics by Delacey, Jordan Johnson, Stefan Johnson, Maren Morris, Michael Pollack & Ali Tamposi

"Mi Camino," Emilia Pérez, Music and lyrics by Clément Ducol and Camille

Television Categories

Best Television Series - Drama

The Diplomat

Mr. and Mrs. Smith

Shōgun

Squid Game

Slow Horses

The Day of the Jackal

Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

The Gentlemen

Hacks

Nobody Wants This

Only Murders in the Building

Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Baby Reindeer

Disclaimer

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

The Penguin

Ripley

True Detective: Night Country

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series - Drama

Kathy Bates, Matlock

Emma D’Arcy, House of the Dragon

Maya Erskine, Mr. and Mrs. Smith

Keira Knightley, Black Doves

Anna Sawai, Shōgun

Keri Russell, The Diplomat

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series - Drama

Donald Glover, Mr. and Mrs. Smith

Jake Gyllenhaal, Presumed Innocent

Gary Oldman, Slow Horses

Eddie Redmayne, The Day of the Jackal

Hiroyuki Sanada, Shōgun

Billy Bob Thornton, Landman

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy

Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building

Kathryn Hahn, Agatha All Along

Jean Smart, Hacks

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy

Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This

Ted Danson, A Man on the Inside

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Jason Segel, Shrinking

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television

Cate Blanchett, Disclaimer

Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country

Cristin Milioti, The Penguin

Sofía Vergara, Griselda

Naomi Watts, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans

Kate Winslet, The Regime

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television

Colin Farrell, The Penguin

Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer

Kevin Kline, Disclaimer

Cooper Koch, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

Ewan McGregor, A Gentleman in Moscow

Andrew Scott, Ripley

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Liza Colón-Zayas, The Bear

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Dakota Fanning, Ripley

Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer

Allison Janney, The Diplomat

Kali Reis, True Detective: Night Country

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Tadanobu Asano, Shōgun

Javier Bardem, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

Harrison Ford, Shrinking

Jack Lowden, Slow Horses

Diego Luna, La Maquina

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear

Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television

Jamie Foxx, What Had Happened Was

Nikki Glaser, Someday You’ll Die

Seth Meyers, Dad Man Walking

Adam Sandler, Love You

Ali Wong, Single Lady

Ramy Youssef, More Feelings