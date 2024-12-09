Emilia Perez and The Bear Lead 2025 Golden Globe Nominations -- See Full List!

It was a big morning for Emilia Perez, The Brutalist and Wicked as Golden Globe nominees were announced with a big surprise for Pamela Anderson -- while The Bear and Only Murders in the Building continued their strong streak alongside new contenders Shogun and Nobody Wants This.
Announced early Monday morning by Mindy Kaling and Morris Chestnut, the 82nd Golden Globe nominations cover the best in television and movies.
Names like Zendaya (Challengers), Timothée Chalamet (A Complete Unknown), Selena Gomez (Emilia Pérez), and the powerhouse duo of Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo (Wicked) were bandied about as possible contenders on the film side, with all of them landing nominations.
Less certain, but a huge hit in the room, was that Best Actress nod for Pamela Anderson in The Last Showgirl. She'll compete against award show mainstays like Angelina Jolie, Nicole Kidman, Tilda Swinton, Kate Winslet, and fellow first-time Globe nominee Fernanda Torres.
Despite concerns that its Trump subject matter could hurt it, Sebastian Stan and Jeremy Strong were nominated for The Apprentice, though the film was not honored in a Best Film category.
On the film side, Emilia Pérez led the field with a whopping 10 nominations, including nominations for its stars Karla Sofía Gascón, Selena Gomez, and Zoe Saldaña, as well as director Jacques Audiard.
The Brutalist picked up seven total nominations, including nods for best picture, director Brady Corbet, lead Adrien Brody, and supporting stars Felicity Jones and Guy Pearce.
It was followed by Conclave with six, Anora at five, and Challengers with four. The Bob Dylan biopic A Complete Unknown also picked up four nominations, including for Timothée Chalamet and Edward Norton's lead and supporting work.
Both Kate Winslet and Selena Gomez were double-nominees for their work on the film and TV sides, with Winslet honored for The Regime and Gomez adding another Best Actress nod alongside noms for Steve Martin and Martin Short in Only Murders in the Building.
Drew Barrymore, Guests & Studio Audience Go Makeup-Free with Pamela Anderson on Talk ShowView Story
Elsewhere, The Bear continued its dominance with five nominations, including four of its stars: Jeremy Allen White, Ayo Edebiri, Liza Colón-Zayas, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach. Shōgun picked up four nominations, while several shows including Baby Reindeer, Hacks, and Slow Horses each scored three.
Newcomer Nobody Wants This was nominated as best series alongside stars Kristen Bell and Adam Brody for their work. Ted Danson also managed to sneak into the Best Actor category for his work on new comedy series A Man on the Inside.
Some notable film snubs included Dune: Part 2 director Denis Villeneuve and Wicked director Jon M. Chu, Clarence Maclin for his performance in Sing Sing, Saoirse Ronan and her work in The Outrun, Marianne Jean-Baptiste for Hard Truths, Danielle Deadwyler for The Piano Lesson and the boys of Challengers, Mike Fast and Josh O'Connor. On the TV side, meanwhile, snubs included the lack of love for Fallout -- especially star Walton Goggins' performance -- as well as the stars of Squid Game, which is nominated for its second season, out later this month.
Breakout comedian Nikki Glaser has been tapped to host the event, set for Sunday, January 5 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+.
"The Golden Globes is not only a huge night for TV and film, but also for comedy," Glaser said in a statement about taking the helm. "It's one of the few times that show business not only allows but encourages itself to be lovingly mocked (at least I hope so). (God, I hope so)."
Ariana Grande & Cynthia Erivo React to Viral 'Holding Space' Interview: 'Didn't Know What Any Part of It Meant'View Story
Film Categories
Best Motion Picture - Drama
The Brutalist
A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Dune: Part Two
Nickel Boys
September 5
Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy
Anora
Challengers
Emilia Pérez
A Real Pain
The Substance
Wicked
Best Motion Picture - Animated
Flow
Inside Out 2
Memoir of a Snail
Moana 2
Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
The Wild Robot
Cinematic and Box Office Achievement
Alien: Romulus
Beetlejuice Beetlejuice
Deadpool & Wolverine
Gladiator II
Inside Out 2
Twisters
Wicked
The Wild Robot
Best Motion Picture - Non-English Language
All We Imagine as Light
Emilia Pérez
The Girl with the Needle
I’m Still Here
The Seed of the Sacred Fig
Vermiglio
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Pamela Anderson, The Last Showgirl
Angelina Jolie, Maria
Nicole Kidman, Babygirl
Tilda Swinton, The Room Next Door
Fernanda Torres, I’m Still Here
Kate Winslet, Lee
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Adrien Brody, The Brutalist
Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown
Daniel Craig, Queer
Colman Domingo, Sing Sing
Ralph Fiennes, Conclave
Sebastian Stan, The Apprentice
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy
Amy Adams, Nightbitch
Cynthia Erivo, Wicked
Karla Sofía Gascón, Emilia Pérez
Mikey Madison, Anora
Demi Moore, The Substance
Zendaya, Challengers
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy
Jesse Eisenberg, A Real Pain
Hugh Grant, Heretic
Gabriel LaBelle, Saturday Night
Jesse Plemons, Kinds of Kindness
Glen Powell, Hit Man
Sebastian Stan, A Different Man
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Ariana Grande, Wicked
Selena Gomez, Emilia Pérez
Felicity Jones, The Brutalist
Margaret Qualley, The Substance
Isabella Rossellini, Conclave
Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Pérez
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Yura Borisov, Anora
Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain
Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown
Guy Pearce, The Brutalist
Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice
Denzel Washington, Gladiator II
Best Director
Jacques Audiard, Emilia Pérez
Sean Baker, Anora
Edward Berger, Conclave
Brady Corbet, The Brutalist
Coralie Fargeat, The Substance
Payal Kapadia, All We Imagine as Light
Best Screenplay
Jacques Audiard, Emilia Pérez
Sean Baker, Anora
Brady Corbet, Mona Fastvold, The Brutalist
Jesse Eisenberg, A Real Pain
Coralie Fargeat, The Substance
Peter Straughan, Conclave
Best Original Score
Volker Bertelmann, Conclave
Daniel Blumberg, The Brutalist
Kris Bowers, The Wild Robot
Clément Ducol, Camille, Emilia Pérez
Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross, Challengers
Hans Zimmer, Dune: Part Two
Best Original Song
"Beautiful That Way," The Last Showgirl, Music and Lyrics by Miley Cyrus, Lykke Li and Andrew Wyatt
"Compress/Repress," Challengers, Music and lyrics by Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross & Luca Guadagnino
"El Mal," Emilia Pérez, Music and lyrics by Clément Ducol, Camille and Jacques Audiard
"Forbidden Road," Better Man, Music and lyrics by Robbie Williams, Freddy Wexler & Sacha Skarbek
"Kiss The Sky," The Wild Robot, Music and lyrics by Delacey, Jordan Johnson, Stefan Johnson, Maren Morris, Michael Pollack & Ali Tamposi
"Mi Camino," Emilia Pérez, Music and lyrics by Clément Ducol and Camille
Television Categories
Best Television Series - Drama
The Diplomat
Mr. and Mrs. Smith
Shōgun
Squid Game
Slow Horses
The Day of the Jackal
Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy
Abbott Elementary
The Bear
The Gentlemen
Hacks
Nobody Wants This
Only Murders in the Building
Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Baby Reindeer
Disclaimer
Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
The Penguin
Ripley
True Detective: Night Country
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series - Drama
Kathy Bates, Matlock
Emma D’Arcy, House of the Dragon
Maya Erskine, Mr. and Mrs. Smith
Keira Knightley, Black Doves
Anna Sawai, Shōgun
Keri Russell, The Diplomat
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series - Drama
Donald Glover, Mr. and Mrs. Smith
Jake Gyllenhaal, Presumed Innocent
Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
Eddie Redmayne, The Day of the Jackal
Hiroyuki Sanada, Shōgun
Billy Bob Thornton, Landman
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy
Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
Kathryn Hahn, Agatha All Along
Jean Smart, Hacks
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy
Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This
Ted Danson, A Man on the Inside
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Jason Segel, Shrinking
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Cate Blanchett, Disclaimer
Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country
Cristin Milioti, The Penguin
Sofía Vergara, Griselda
Naomi Watts, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans
Kate Winslet, The Regime
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Colin Farrell, The Penguin
Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer
Kevin Kline, Disclaimer
Cooper Koch, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
Ewan McGregor, A Gentleman in Moscow
Andrew Scott, Ripley
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Liza Colón-Zayas, The Bear
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Dakota Fanning, Ripley
Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer
Allison Janney, The Diplomat
Kali Reis, True Detective: Night Country
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Tadanobu Asano, Shōgun
Javier Bardem, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
Harrison Ford, Shrinking
Jack Lowden, Slow Horses
Diego Luna, La Maquina
Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television
Jamie Foxx, What Had Happened Was
Nikki Glaser, Someday You’ll Die
Seth Meyers, Dad Man Walking
Adam Sandler, Love You
Ali Wong, Single Lady
Ramy Youssef, More Feelings
The winners of the 2025 Golden Globes will be handed out live on CBS and Paramount+ starting at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET on Sunday, January 5.