Newlyweds Track Down Wedding Crashers Thanks to TikTok After Photos Go Viral

The newlyweds took to TikTok to ask for help finding two uninvited women who popped up in their photos -- and, within hours, connected with them over Zoom!

A pair of newlyweds went on a social media hunt to find two women that took a page out of Vince Vaughn and Owen Wilson's book and crashed their wedding.

Taking to TikTok, Danny Steeno and his wife Daisy -- who tied the knot in October -- shared the moment they received their photobooth photos from their big day.

Along with photos of their family and friends, they noticed two women who neither of them knew nor invited.

"There's two people that we did not invite to the wedding took pictures and showed off, so we're going to reveal a photo of them if you know 'em, let us know," Danny said in their post.

The pair then showed a photo of the uninvited guests before emphasizing that there were no hard feelings while his wife Daisy laughed.

"We're genuinely not even mad, we think it's hilarious, we honestly would want to meet you and have lunch and hear your story," he added.

In true TikTok form, the video went viral and within nine hours the wedding crashers -- two women named Valerie and Gracelyn -- contacted Danny, prompting a Zoom call. The newlyweds then shared video from the call online.

After the initial TikTok video was posted, the girls revealed that their phones were blowing up with friends who had seen it. They also went into detail about why they decided to crash the couple’s wedding, despite having never met them.

"We had no plans, so we said, 'Why don't we try wedding crashing?'" Gracelyn told the pair.

"We looked up the most popular wedding venues in Milwaukee, and basically just hopped around town to each venue to see if there was a wedding happening. We stumbled across your venue and went inside."

While they didn't bring a gift, they said their "presence" was what they brought to the table. They added that they feasted on some chips and guacamole while there, as well.

In return, the newlyweds told Valerie and Gracelyn to expect them as guests at their weddings, invited or as crashers.