Gypsy Rose Blanchard Details Day Her Mother Was Killed, Hearing Screams, Final Moments

Getty/Oxygen

The Munchausen syndrome by proxy victim spent eight years in prison for her role in the 2015 stabbing murder of her mother Dee Dee by her then-boyfriend Nicholas Godejohn.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard's story has been known for nearly a decade now, and was even dramatized in a 2019 limited series, The Act. Now, she's telling it her in own words in her memoir My Time to Stand, including recollections of the night her mother died.

In 2015 Gypsy and her then-boyfriend Nicholas Godejohn orchestrated their planned murder of Gypsy's mother, Dee Dee Blanchard. On the night of June 10, 2015, Gypsy let Godejohn into the home after Dee Dee had gone to sleep.

In her book, Gypsy wrote that she took three Vicodin and went into the bathroom after letting Godejohn in, knowing he was going to murder her mother as part of their elopement plans.

"I went to the bathroom, sat on the floor and covered my ears. Except I heard. I heard everything," she wrote in the book.

"Nick entered the room soundlessly because there was no bedroom door, so when she finally woke up it must have been because he was standing over her, not because of any noise," Gypsy recalled. "She was startled."

Even though she was in the bathroom, Gypsy wrote that she remembered "hearing her as if her voice was muffled." She believes she heard her mother ask, "Who are you?"

In her memoir, Gypsy wrote that Godejohn has "claimed he said something like, ‘I am death. You will die now,'" but she doesn't recall hearing that.

Courtesy of the Blanchard Family/Lifetime

"I just heard the screaming," she wrote. "And then I lay in the fetal position with my hands pressed hard over my ears. But I could still hear things."

She then detailed hearing what she guesses must have been a "pause" in the stabbing of her mother. "And then it sounded like she may have had a pool of blood in her mouth because I heard her say with a gargle, 'Gypsy. Gypsy.'"

Gypsy wrote that she did not respond or go to her mother. "I just stayed very, very still. I was trying to focus on my breathing," she wrote. "There weren’t thoughts going through my head at all. It was like I was locked inside a cloud, with the out-of-reach Earth spinning below me."

"Nothing was real. I was a simulation, as I focused on taking my next breath, and the next. And then I heard one sharp, ‘Help me!’" Gypsy wrote of that night.

She then wrote that after her mother was dead, Godejohn had her clean him off before he then raped her before they fled the scene of the murder.

According to arrest records, Dee Dee was stabbed 17 times in the back while she was sleeping. It also details that after having sex in Gypsy's room, the couple stole more than $4,400 from the house and made their way to a motel outside Springfrield, Missouri, where the murder happened, to plan their next move.

Both Gypsy and Godejohn were ultimately arrested at his home in Wisconsin and charged with the murder of Dee Dee Blanchard. Gypsy pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and was sentenced to 10 years. Godejohn was found guilty of first-degree murder and sentenced to life without parole, plus 25 years for armed criminal action.

Gypsy was 22 years old when her mother was murdered, though most friends and neighbors believed her to be much younger. They also believed she was suffering from a wide variety of serious illnesses, because that's what Dee Dee had been presenting Gypsy's whole life.

According to Gypsy, her mother forced her to use a wheelchair and feeding tubes and claimed the child had numerous illnesses and disorders, including muscular dystrophy -- with other doctors calling BS on those diagnoses and claiming Gypsy instead suffered from Munchausen syndrome by proxy, now known as Factitious disorder imposed on another.

Reflecting back on the alleged treatment she endured, Blanchard told People ahead of her release that she knew she didn't need a feeding tube or wheelchair, but was really confused about everything else. She also said her mom would "get really, really upset with me and start manipulating me" whenever she questioned the situation.

Gypsy was paroled from prison on December 28, 2023 after serving eight years of her 10-year sentence. She conducted many interviews about her experience and was the subject of a docuseries about her and then-husband Ryan Anderson called Gypsy-Rose: Life After Lock Up.